Thrust into the spotlight when COVID-19 disrupted lives around the globe, Teller County Public Health and Environment flexed its scientific and community muscles.
While others have moved on, hoping the pandemic and its precautions fade away, the staff remains engaged.
“We will continue to work with our state resources to ensure that our community needs are met and to respond in the event of another surge or emergency,” said Mary Higgins, who with Paula Creamer, leads the COVID-19 response for the department.
The lingering effects of COVID-19 have required a response. “The pandemic has weighed heavily on our community, with many residents impacted by death of loved ones, job loss, interrupted support of essential services, such as school and health care, general angst, and more,” said Karissa Larson, an RN with TCPHE.
Particularly during the past two years, Larson is seeing more people struggle with mental-health issues. “However, it is not just the impact of the pandemic that may burden us, it may be a personal traumatic life event or ongoing struggle,” she said. “As a community, we must reach out and provide support, connection and hope to our loved ones, our neighbors and strangers.”
Larson encourages those who may need help to see the list of available mental health resources on the department’s website, co.teller.co.us/publichealth.
Pre-COVID and post-COVID — and even in between — the department, under executive director Michelle Wolff, offers a lifeline in nearly every aspect of health.
For instance, Keri Ptak and Austin May, environmental health scientists, check schools and child care centers to ensure that children learn in a clean and healthy environment.
As well, Ptak shows up regularly at area restaurants. “We check for hand wiping, cross-contamination, anything that would make us sick,” Ptak said.
She’s an environmental cop, but cuts the owners some slack while ensuring the problems, if any, are fixed. Quickly.
In a place where bears, ravens and raccoons hope to be regular diners everywhere, TCPHE scientists make sure to dash their hopes for an easy meal.
Ptak’s and May’s tips include locking up the trash can, freezing leftovers before trashing them, and waiting until trash-collection day to put the garbage out.
For Ptak, the eagle eye out for infractions is more than just pointing out violations. “It’s part of my passion, which is why I went into environmental health,” she said.
Environmental health effects nearly all aspects of life in Teller County. May, in fact, leads the wastewater program. “We do inspections for septic systems, review applications and do soil analyses,” he said.
His presence is not always welcome, May said.
“A lot of people think that what they do on their property is not going to effect anybody else,” he said. “But if a septic system is not installed correctly, what they do on their property can become everyone else’s problem, too.”
Kim Newcom and Niki Nodine, both registered nurses, offer free screenings for cervical and breast cancers for women ages 21 to 64.
For teenagers who want advice before becoming sexually active, Nodine and Newcom do abstinence counseling. “We talk to teens; if they still want to be sexually active we provide them with birth control,” Nodine said. “We have our own pharmacy to provide birth control on site. We do IUD (intrauterine devices) implants.”
For birth control issues, clients see a nurse practitioner. “We’d like to see more teens, but I think the kids don’t know we are here,” Nodine said.
With the pending retirement of Martha Hubbard, Newcom has the task of heading up the immunization program. Hubbard retired once but came back to lead the department after the commissioners fired the director, Jacque Revello. As of last week, Hubbard was still there to help fill gaps.
In a time when health care costs are escalating and chiefly unavailable through the private market for people who are uninsured, under-insured or receive Medicaid, public health is a refuge.