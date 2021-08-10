The busiest time of the year for Woodland Park and Cripple Creek-Victor prep sports teams is the fall. Monday kicked off that season as coaches and players from all sports were allowed to gather for the first time.
Woodland Park fall sports include boys’ golf (that team was permitted to hit the links on Aug. 2), football, boys and girls cross country, boys soccer, softball, volleyball and spirit.
CC-V fall sports are football and volleyball.
“We have a lot going on right now,” said new Woodland Park athletic director Craig Cosner. “Things are back to normal this year, and hopefully it will stay that way.”
Cosner added that the Woodland Park School District is following local guidelines as set forth by the City of Woodland Park regarding COVID protocol. Masks are not going to be required for athletes, coaches, support personnel or fans in Teller County or El Paso County.
“It’s up each school district or county,” Cosner said. “Denver Public and Jefferson County are requiring masks. That means our athletes will have to adhere to those guidelines and be prepared for away games there.”
The Woodland Park boys’ golf team is coached by Brian Gustafson.
He is in his second stint as the program’s leading man.
Gustafson, a Woodland Park graduate, will also coach the Woodland Park boys’ basketball team in the winter.
That will also mark his second stint as that program’s coach.
The Woodland Park football team is under the direction of Chad Drummond.
He took over in the spring for Joe Roskam, who stepped down after 10 seasons.
The Panthers’ volleyball team is piloted by Stacy Roshek. She directed Woodland Park to the postseason from 2018-20.
The boys’ soccer team is guided by Andrew Pappadakis. This is his third season with the team and second stint with the program.
The softball team is headed by Richard Krause for a second year.
Mike Schoudel is back as the head coach for the boys and girls cross country teams.
Cosner has been in his job since June when he was hired take over the AD duties from Roskam, who is now a dean at Sierra. Cosner is also Woodland Park’s activities director and dean of students.
“It’s a little overwhelming at this point. It’s like drinking from a fire hose,” said Cosner, who previously worked as a counselor at the high school.
Cosner added that he is getting great support from Roskam, as well as former Woodland Park athletic directors Del Garrick and Brian Gustafson.