A pilot program in Teller County looks at solutions to the link between sobriety and transportation. Funded by a $249,000 federal grant, Mobility as Service is a model for organizations around the nation.
“The program is designed to help people, primarily with behavioral health and substance abuse needs. But the program is also for non-emergency medical services,” said Dave Somers, outreach and development director for Envida, formerly Amblicab, which provides home care and transportation services for people in El Paso and Teller counties.
Envida has practical applications. For instance, if a resident is caught driving drunk and taken to the detox unit in Colorado Springs, there’s a chance he or she could be turned away. The catch? The inebriated must prove they have a ride home once they sober up.
“That means that a lot of patients who would do really well in detox, or other substance-abuse programs, can’t even qualify because they can’t find somebody to give them a ride,” said James McLaughlin, who leads the Mental Health Assessment Program for Ute Pass Regional Health Services District, one of the collaborators for the pilot.
The program targets Teller County’s danger zones. “We’ve discovered in our research that the highest per capita rates for depression, suicide, opioid use and behavioral-health concerns, statewide, are in Teller County,” Somers said. “This is why there is a need for this program.”
The program is intended to reduce the number of calls to the health services district and Southwest EMS. “Generally, what happens is that when somebody has an acute crisis they call 911 — they need care now,” Somers said.
The ambulance takes the patient to one of several mental-health agencies in Colorado Springs. Upon release, the patient receives a care plan that includes treatment. “But they don’t have transportation,” Somers said. “And if they can’t get the transportation they don’t go to treatment and end up in the next crisis.”
While lack of a ride to treatment may sound simplistic the repercussions can be monumental. “There are people who might be able to get control of their life again if that one additional piece was in place,” McLaughlin said. “They’ve got the will, the support, but in a rural environment lack of transportation is a life-changing thing. Improving those opportunities for transportation can dramatically improve someone’s quality of life.”
Some emergency calls for people in a behavioral-crisis pose a dilemma. “Once we de-escalate that crisis and get them set up with support services — then we find out they are homeless,” McLaughlin said. “Are we putting our best foot forward if we cut that person loose?”
Somers acknowledges the hurdles. “Those will be the kinds of issues, as a collaborative, that we will be addressing and looking to solve,” he said.
Ted Schweitzer, director of Cripple Creek Transit, is optimistic. “It’s innovative, new, uncharted land,” he said. “It’s a coordinated effort among multiple agencies to provide the appropriate ride for our community members.”
The collaborators include Teller Senior Coalition and DayBreak, an Adult Day Program.
“This allows us to lead from a position of compassion, to team up with our partners to address transportation needs while still meeting our core mission,” McLaughlin said. “Because 600 to 700 hours a year of ambulance time is spent doing transports that could be handled by other methods.”
The program is expected to launch next year.