Steep hills, stunning scenery and cyclists stretched to the physical limit, the National EMS Memorial Ride is a procession of mourning for first responders who died.
“We ride because they can’t,” said Steve Berry, paramedic (retired) with Southwest Teller County Health Service District, who coordinates the five-day ride in Colorado.
The memorial begins in Snowmass and meanders through the Colorado Rockies, chiefly on paved bike trails. “People don’t know how to handle grief, so this is another reason we do this,” Berry said. “It’s not a race.”
This year’s ride, which began Sept. 12, honored the 93 United States first responders who have died since last year.
“A lot of them died from COVID,” he said, adding that others died from injuries while on duty, illness or by suicide.
The cyclists unfurl a banner at each stop, reading the 93 names at least once a day.
Berry rides in memory of his late partner at Southwest Teller County Health Service District, Kim Madison, who was severely injured on the job and subsequently ended her life by suicide.
The riders also honor their colleagues who suffer from mental illness.
“For EMS workers, there is a lot of sadness behind the smiles,” Berry said.
Steve’s wife, Becky Berry, who is recovering from knee surgery, coordinated the support team for the ride. “The camaraderie is another reason we do this race — to be with each other and talk,” she said. “We know that if somebody needs to talk, we are there for each other.”
In addition to honoring the fallen and those who continue to suffer mental illness, the ride is intended to encourage colleagues to stay physically healthy and have goals. “It’s hard to be sad on a bicycle,” Steve Berry said.
In a kind of mourning in community, EMS first responders at every stop prepare a meal for the cyclists and fellow first reponders to eat together. “We gain weight,” he said. “We eat all this food prepared for us by all these departments.”
A wall of names and photos at the Summit County fire station honors the firefighters who were killed in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. “So when the firefighters train, they see that wall,” he said.
Steve Berry enhances the story with photos of the five-day ride, some of it excruciatingly steep, such as the 14-mile climb to Squaw Pass.
Each photo is snapshot of autumn splendor in Colorado. Among the highlights is 45-mile ride from Aspen to Glenwood Springs on a paved bike trail lined with aspens.
Temperature changes along the route can be dramatic. “It was 100 degrees in Vail and snowing in Arapahoe Basin,” he said. “One of my favorite times is in Vail when we get pizzas, gather around a fire and talk,” he said.
“We do a lot of bantering.”
In Evergreen, representatives of the city’s police, fire and ambulance, escorted the group on the highway from that city.
After a jaunt through Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, the 22 cyclists stopped at an historic church in Morrison, where bagpipers performed.
“Everybody got choked up,” Berry said. “And we all said ‘goodbye.’”
Donors to the memorial ride included Southwest Teller County Health Service and Ute Pass Regional Ambulance districts, Flight for Life and UCHealth.