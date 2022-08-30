When the Teller County Narcotics Team broke up an illegal drug operation in Florissant this month, the junk and filth on piled up on a number of properties helped them find it.
“There were a lot of cars unlicensed, junk cars, junk in general, trash out in the open,” said Sheriff Jason Mikesell in a report to the Teller County Board of County Commissioners. “They had become junk yards, filled with stolen vehicles and motorcycles. People were squatting in trailers. We just can’t have it anymore.”
The discovery and subsequent eight suspect arrests highlighted the infractions to the county’s rubbish/junk ordinance passed by the then-commissioners July 6, 2001.
In the years since the ordinance was passed, as the population increased and the junk issue became more apparent, the commissioners have updated the ordinance.
Under Ordinance 21, residents are required to remove rubbish, trash, junk and garbage from property.
“We want to educate people about the trash, but it is not working,” Mikesell said. “And the issue is that some of these places are a health risk.”
Education is a first step, the sheriff said.
“If we can work with you and work through the issues of cleaning up your environment, great. If not, we are going to ticket you and take you to court,” Mikesell said.
Yet he acknowledges that some people’s trash is their “treasure.”
“We get that, and we’ll work with people — but when you’re flat out running sewage on the ground and don’t have running water, trash that’s built up, we are going to clean that up,” Mikesell said, referring to the properties associated with the recent drug-related arrests in Florissant.
While acknowledging that the county is known for being conservative, the arrests established a connection to the rubbish ordinance.
“It feels like we are being taken advantage of by how the county looks, knowing that we respect our private property rights,” said Commission Chair Dan Williams. “We’re somewhat rural, and that is attracting organized crime.”
There is a pattern to the crimes, with stolen items transported around the state, Mikesell said. “Not only do you have the trash and rubbish issue that we’ll start taking over on, you also have 30 pounds of marijuana seized and groups that are stealing, robbing, burglarizing and cultivating.”
Before approving the updated ordinance, commissioners Bob Campbell, Erik Stone and Williams are soliciting public comments by email to Ordinance21@co.teller.co.us or mail to Teller County Administration, PO Box 959, Cripple Creek, CO 80813.
“All of us have seen those junk yards, and I can tell you that, of the public comments we’ve received, almost all are in great support of the ordinance,” Williams said.