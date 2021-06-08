In a show of appreciation for the service of Angelo DeThomas, Teller County officials hosted a farewell reception May 28 at the community center in Divide.
A technical sergeant with the U.S. Air National Guard, DeThomas was a fixture at the county’s vaccine clinics over the past six months.
“We provided medical and emergency-management support,” DeThomas said. “When things like this happen, the National Guard responds.”
In a ceremony before the reception, Teller County Commission Vice Chairman Dan Williams presented DeThomas with a locally-made knife, citing the county’s respect and esteem for his service.
In addition to providing medical support, DeThomas and Air Force Master Sgt. David Brown responded to the need for support at COVID-19 testing sites.
Several months ago, the county hosted a farewell reception for Brown, who was called away to another duty, however, he was able to return and continue providing support along with with DeThomas.
“You guys were out here every day in the snow and cold,” said Martha Hubbard, interim director of Teller County Public Health.