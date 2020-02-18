As the nation cautiously eyes the spread of the coronavirus across the globe, Teller County officials and agencies are developing strategies to handle an outbreak of another infectious disease — measles — if one should occur.
“The rate of immunizations is significantly lower in Teller than in El Paso County,” said Laura Boschert, a Woodland Park pediatrician. “El Paso County had an issue with one potential measles case and, let me tell you, it would be worse in Teller County because the number of susceptible people is, in my practice experience, two to three times the number in El Paso County.”
Boschert was speaking at a recent meeting led by Jacque Revello, director of Teller County Public Health, that included representatives of law enforcement, public works, emergency management, UCHealth, two school districts, and several nurses and clinicians.
“Measles is a virus, a respiratory illness with symptoms that include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash,” said Marigny Klaber, South Central Region Epidemiologist. “Complications are common for people older than 20 and younger than 5.”
Complications may include ear infection, pneumonia or swelling of the brain. “Measles is highly contagious and the sick person can spread the disease four days before they get a rash and four days after,” Klaber said
A person with measles can infect up to 18 others if they have not been vaccinated or otherwise protected, Klaber said.
For this initial meeting the group looked at hypothetical situations. For instance, if a young student, is diagnosed with measles, quarantining would become an issue. “Who should be quarantined? The infected child, the family, friends?” Klaber said.
The basis of public health is to confront a diagnosis, Revello said. “We have to be proactive because with the measles we don’t have a lot of time to do a lot of work,” she said.
Work would include determining where the person had been in the last several days. “We start with that and then check with their closest contacts, family, school, church,” Revello said. “Then we move in a concentric circle to determine who they could have exposed.”
Public health’s initial strategy would include trying to stop the disease from spreading throughout the district’s schools. “Public health does not have the authority to close schools,” Revello said.
Among the ideas discussed was setting up an emergency vaccination clinic after the initial diagnosis of measles.
In the United States, the vaccine for measles started in 1953. “Before that, measles affected 3 or 4 million people every year; of those 500,000 were reported to the CDC (Center for Disease Control),” Klaber said. “Of those, 400-500 died, 48,000 were hospitalized and 1,000 developed swelling of the brain from the measles infection.”
However, since 1953, measles has steadily increase and in 2000 the CDC declared the U.S. free of measles.
As a result, perhaps, some reasoned that they didn’t need the vaccination, Revello said.
But in 2018, there were 82 cases reported around the nation and in 2019, there was an outbreak of measles in the states of Washington and New York. “The majority of people who got the measles were unvaccinated,” Klaber said.
The meeting’s turnout reflects concern across the county. “I think the advantage of this kind of exercise is that we live in a small community,” said Jamie Damico, RN. “And we certainly have the sheriff’s department and hospital and that doesn’t happen in some of the larger communities.”
It’s imperative that everybody’s perspective be heard, said Mike Rodriguez, chief nursing officer for UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital. “We need a follow-up meeting with the superintendents and administrators of the districts and institutions, because waiting for this to transpire it won’t matter,” he added. “It will be a catastrophe, with all of our resources in this community tasked within 48 hours.”
There is a bill currently in the Colorado General Assembly to address school vaccination rates. If the bill passes, it would require parents who choose not to vaccinate their children to take an online education course and produce a form signed by a physician’s assistant or a doctor. As well, the legislation would require schools to notify parents of its vaccination rates. However, those parents who cite religious reasons or medical conditions would be exempt.