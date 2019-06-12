The Blue Lives Matter ceremony in Lions Park May 25 presented a majestic site on a beautiful day, a time to honor Teller County’s law-enforcement officers. With dozens of officers in uniform, standing at attention, many with smiles on their faces, the ceremony highlighted the role of deputies and police officers in keeping the community safe.
And that was Doloretta Barber’s intention as she, with her husband Bob, launched a campaign to provide the Shield 616 bullet-proof vest packages for as many officers as she could. Within a few weeks, the two raised $17,000 to pay for 10 packages for Teller County deputies and one officer in Cripple Creek.
Along with the fundraising, the Barbers convinced several volunteers to show up at Community Banks once a week to craft 8,465 blue ribbon bouquets to hang on a tree in Lions Park in Woodland Park. The number reflects the altitude of the city.
The ceremony was a grand way to begin the Memorial Day weekend, with the Barbers receiving accolades and gratitude.