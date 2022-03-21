Teller County officials fired Don Angell this month as director of the Office of Emergency Management.
Asked for comment, County Administrator Sheryl Decker would only say “It’s a personnel matter.”
Angell’s firing follows the resignation of his deputy Becky Frank late last year. Frank recently was named town manager for Green Mountain Falls.
“We were in the process of looking for a deputy director,” Decker said, adding that the county would now advertise for Angell’s replacement.
Angell’s ousting was unexpected, at least to the public eye. In January of last year, he received the Leadership Award for 2020 from the former board of county commissioners.
In a ceremony, former commissioner Norm Steen praised Angell for his role in “keeping the citizens safe and the businesses open after the initial two months of shutdown. All the things that matter to Teller County, Don, you led us through,” Steen said.
Angell had been on the job less than a year when the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020 and he was tapped to lead the county’s response. A few weeks into the shutdown, with cases of COVID-19 increasing, Angell launched a surge hospital that could handle up to 150 cases at the former location of Woodland Hardware.
The site was never used and subsequently shut down.
Angell put the county in a complicated position when he made a surprise announcement that he had appointed Timothy Hurtado, D.O. to replace Jeremy Dewall, M.D., as the medical director for emergency services in a three-county area.
Angell made the announcement to the board of county commissioners a short time after receiving the Leadership Award.
DeWall’s departure caused an uproar among many emergency services agencies in Teller County. In a letter written to the commissioners, representatives of the Teller County Emergency Services Counsel said that, without a medical director, the agencies risk losing their certification or licenses to treat patients.
Two months later, the commissioners reinstated DeWall, while naming Hurtado as the second medical director, with EMS agencies given a choice between the two.
Throughout the summer of 2021, Angell held wildfire symposiums in the Shoemaker Building (home of the Teller County Sheriff’s Office) to offer fire-mitigation tips to community members.
According to his LinkedIn page, Angell was previously emergency manager for the Arizona Department of Transportation, hired in 2018.
From 2001 to 2011, he was the fire chief of the Fairmont Fire Protection District in Golden, and was fired by the board in March 2011. According to a report by CBS4 published April 1, 2011, the board cited lack of trust and administrative differences for letting Angell go.