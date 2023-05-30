As the median change for residential property valuations increased as much as 48% in Teller County, more than 120 homeowners looked for answers from the county assessor.

In a forum May 17 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, Carol Kittelson and Mike Akana, the assessor and deputy, respectively, emphasized that valuations are based on the market that existed June 30, 2022.

In the Woodland Park area, residential valuations increased from 35-45% while in rural Teller County, values rose in the range of 43-48%.

According to a chart provided by the assessor, residential valuations in El Paso County increased by 44%, vacant land by 26.47%. In Douglas County, residential valuations increased by 48%, vacant land by 31%.

As bidding wars came to define the housing market in 2021-22, Teller County buyers sought refuge in the Cripple Creek/Victor area. As a result, the median change for residential valuations increased from 60-65%.

“We saw a huge spike in sales in Cripple Creek,” Kittelson said, adding that people looked for affordable housing in southern Teller County.

Kittelson termed the valuations “frightening,” and, as a result, the poorest part of the county is hit the hardest.

When pandemic lockdown began in March 2020, many Americans began working remotely and during that time, the real-estate market boomed.

“Blame COVID,” Kittelson said. “People didn’t want to live in the city anymore. They were looking for someplace to put their campers, to be somewhere where they were not around people. What we have up here you don’t find in the Springs.”

Assessor valuations are usually based on the market approach, or appraisals of homes sold in the area.

In a slide presentation, Kittelson and Akana provided examples of the property tax formula.

For instance, for a property classified as residential valued at $750,000, multiplied by the assessment rate of .06765 equals $50,740. That sum is then multiplied by the mill levy of 63.141/1000/which determines the tax of $3,203.77.

The assessment rates are set by state statute and the state legislature, Akana said. “The next component is the tax rate, the mill levy set by your local taxing authorities, the city, the school district, library, the fire district, for instance.”

For residential properties, the first $15,000 of a home’s actual value is exempt from inclusion in the assessment rate calculation.

Because Colorado voters approved the Gallagher Amendment in 1981, 45% of property tax revenue comes from residential property taxes, with the remaining 55% from commercial or vacant land.

But last year, Colorado voters approved by 58% to 42%, Amendment B, which repeals the Gallagher Amendment. “The 45-55 split was no longer relevant, as required by Colorado law,” Akana said.

In determining actual value, the assessors look at age, location, condition, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, square feet, size of the garage and type of heating.

For several months, Teller County commissioners successfully testified at the state legislature in favor of HB 23-108, which offers temporary tax relief.

Under the bill, taxing authorities such as the county have the option of lowering the mill levy.

“We can only control our mill levy,” said Commissioner Dan Williams, speaking after Kittelson and Akana.

The county’s portion of the property tax bill is 14.6 mills. “We can take a couple of mills off and, two years from now, put the two mills back,” said Commissioner Bob Campbell.

Restoring the mill levy is not a raise in taxes.

“This offers temporary credit so we can get past this cycle of extreme housing increases,” Campbell said. “The success of that bill came from Teller County.”

The bill takes effect in 2024 and is a temporary relief, at least for the Teller County portion of the property tax bill, until special districts weigh in on the issue.

Homeowners have until June 8 to protest their valuations, beginning with an appeal to the assessor’s office.