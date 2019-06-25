The Mountain Artists awarded Art Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each, to three high school graduates in May.
Morgan Chism, Emma Pilger and Meara Sauer, were awarded art scholarships to further their education in an artistic field. Sharon Walker, member of The Mountain Artists organization presented scholarship certificates to the graduates.
Chism, a Woodland Park High School graduate, is enrolled at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. She will study game design and development.
Pilger, a graduate of Colorado Springs Christian School, is enrolled at Savannah College of Art & Design in Georia. She will study film and television, and plans to pursue a master’s in cinema studies.
Sauer, a graduate of Manitou Springs High School, is enrolled at Pikes Peak Community College. She plans to study art and pursue a fine arts degree at Kansas City Art Institute.
The Mountain Artists is a 501©(3) organization that consistently promotes, encourages and supports the visual arts in Teller County. For information, go to themountainartists.org.