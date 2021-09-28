Green Box Arts seeks artists-in-residence
The artist-in-residence program in Green Mountain Falls is a reciprocal experience.
Founded by Green Box Arts, the program brings artists from around the nation who stay 30 days in The Shed, a refurbished building in the forested area on the forested landscape above the town.
If selected, artists, dancers, sculptors and poets, for instance, will agree to creating an audio tour of the historic amenities of Green Mountain Falls to include the various art installations in various locations.
As well, residence recipients will agree to show their paintings on the large billboard on Lake Street while creating a musical piece to be played during the 2022 Green Box Arts Festival.
For information, go to greenboxarts.org and email info@greenboxarts.org. The deadline for applications is Oct. 15.
St. David’s, TCRAS team up for annual animal blessing
St. David of the Hills Episcopal Church and Teller County Regional Animal Shelter will team up to host the annual St. Francis Blessing of the Animals service at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 3, at church, 36 Edlowe Road, Woodland Park.
The church and TCRAS recently formed a partnership that offers the nonprofit organization space to store animal-transport crates in the church basement. The crates will be available for emergency evacuations.
Everyone is invited to the blessing along with their furry, finned and feathered friends, said Carolynne Forster, the parish secretary. “We look forward to this new partnership and are happy to be able to support TCRAS and their efforts to care for Teller County’s companion animals.”
Vendor spaces available for craft fair
The eighth annual Dayspring Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, at Dayspring Christian Fellowship, 1061 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park.
A vast array of unique and beautiful items by local Christian artists and craftspeople will be offered. There will also be a bake sale.
At least 20% of the sales from the fair will be donated to The Voice of the Martyrs to support suffering and persecuted Christians around the world. A full 100% of the proceeds from the bake sale and another room of donated treasures will also be contributed to VOM.
Spaces are still available for vendors to sell their items. Please contact the church office at 719-687-6528 or craft fair coordinator Cindy Galbreath at 719-687-0493 for details or to register as a vendor.