Fossil Beds hosts Night Sky Program Aug. 13
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument will features a Night Sky Program with the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 13. Participants are asked to meet at the visitor center and go in search of planets, galaxies, nebulas and more. The entrance fee is $10 per adult and free for ages 15 and under. For information, call 719-748-3253 or visit the website, nps.gov/flfo.
Education updates
Megan Ross, of Woodland Park, graduated summa cum laude with a degree in writing from Fort Lewis College in Durango.