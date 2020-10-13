TOP HANDS RODEO DRILL TEAM HOLDS TRYOUTS SATURDAY
Tryouts are being announced for Top Hands Rodeo Drill Team at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Norris Penrose Colorado Springs Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road.
The Top Hands is a recognized team of mounted drill riders and was formed in September 1998 on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. The Ohio Top Hands paraded and performed across the United States and into Canada. In 2019, the Top Hands story began a new era in Colorado.
Interested riders must have good, western-going horse and transportation.
Horses must be of stock type that would be seen at a rodeo; no gaited horses, Arabians, drafts or ponies. Horses need to be between 14.2 and 16 hands.
Riders should be fit and able and there is no age or gender restrictions. Drill team performs at rodeos, fairs and parades.
For more information, visit thetophands.com or contact Ginger Patrick at tophand12@outlook.com or 719-238-1585.
SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM SEEKING COLORADO’S TOP YOUTH VOLUNTEERS
Colorado youth have one month left to apply for scholarships, grants and more through The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.
Through Nov. 10, Prudential Financial and the National Association of Secondary School Principals are calling on middle level and high school volunteers to apply for local, state and national recognition through this program.
Colorado students in grades 5-12 are eligible for 2021 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards if they have made meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteering within the past 12 months — virtually or otherwise. The application is available at spirit.prudential.com.
The top middle level and high school volunteer from each state and the District of Columbia will be named State Honorees in February. They will receive $1,000 scholarships, engraved silver medallions and an invitation to the program’s national recognition events.
In May, the program will name America’s Top 10 youth volunteers of 2021. Those National Honorees will receive additional $5,000 scholarships, gold medallions, crystal trophies for their nominating schools or organizations, and $5,000 Prudential grants for nonprofit charitable organizations of their choice.
Local-level honorees in each state will receive awards ranging from bronze medallions to certificates. Qualifying local honorees also receive President’s Volunteer Service Awards.
The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards was created in 1995 to recognize the exemplary volunteer work of middle level and high school students. Since then, awards have been granted to more than 140,000 middle and high school students across the country at the local, state and national level.