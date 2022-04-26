New CASA volunteers sworn in
CASA of the Pikes Peak Region swore in nine new volunteers as officers of the court by 4th Judicial District Judge William Bain during a swearing-in ceremony at the El Paso County Courthouse April 19.
They are: David Ewing, Sherri Hamilton, Kathy Latzke, Laura Moore, Kimberly Muszynski, Jake Ridderhoff, Mollie Tom, Shanise Watkins and Karen Wilson.
These volunteers completed 30 hours of training and they are now Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) who will be appointed to open Dependency & Neglect cases by a judge so that they may advocate for the best interest of abused or neglected children. These volunteers will be a steady and trusted presence for children who, due to no fault of their own, must navigate the child welfare system.
In a 12-month period, there are about 900 kids in the Pikes Peak Region who need a CASA volunteer. More volunteers are needed. Anyone in the community who is interested in changing the life of a child is invited to attend an upcoming Volunteer Information Session:
- Volunteer Info Session (in-person) – noon — 1p.m., May 4
- Volunteer Info Session (virtual) – noon — 1p.m., May 17
To RSVP for either session, visit casappr.org/volunteer.
CASA of the Pikes Peak Region is a 501©(3) charitable organization founded in 1989 as a local program of the National CASA Association. Serving El Paso and Teller counties, the organization’s core mission is to recruit, train, and support citizen volunteers in its Dependency & Neglect program to provide a voice and advocate for victims of child abuse and neglect. The nonprofit also operates a Supervised Exchange & Parenting Time program, Milton Foster Children’s Fund, The Hanger, and Children & Families in Transition. With 340 volunteers who put in roughly 14,000 hours in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, CASA of the Pikes Peak Region provided advocates for 600 children and served a total of 1,340 children in three programs.
Best of Teller voting ends soon
Have you placed your votes for The Courier’s Best of Teller contest? Voting is this month only, and wraps up April 30.
You can vote once a day, if you like. Go to bestofteller.com.
Pioneers of the Mines Foot Races slated for May 28
Run from one mining city the other in the Pioneers of the Mines Foot Races, happening May 28. Organized by the Cripple Creek-Victor Junior/Senior High School as a fundraiser for a new rubberized track, the races include a 5K and and 10K.
The 10K is a hilly course at about 9,500 feet elevation that goes from the higher elevation town of Victor to finish in the (slightly) lower elevation city of Cripple Creek. The 5K will tour the historic aspects within the city Cripple Creek, with great views of the mine.
Both races will finish at Cripple Creek-Victor Junior/Senior High School. Booths and post-race food will be at the field for all finishers.
Packet pick-up is at the school from 2 to 6 p.m., May 27, or from 7-8 a.m. on the morning of the race. There will be a shuttle from the school to Victor prior to the start of the 10K.
Early registration (by May 1) is $25 for the 5K and $35 for the 10K. Prices increase $5 thereafter. Info and registration: bit.ly/3OuKUAe.
National Day of Prayer event
There will be a public event for the Teller County National Day of Prayer May 5 from 5:30 — 7 p.m. outdoors at the large Pavilion of Memorial Park in Woodland Park.
The event is free, but donations will be accepted.