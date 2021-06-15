Education updates
- Jaylee Kellar, of Woodland Park, was named to spring President’s List at Gonzaga University after earning at least a 3.85 GPA.
- Annalise Self, of Woodland Park, was named to the spring Dean’s List at Samford University in Alabama, after earning at least a 3.5 GPA.
- Hayden Stone, of Woodland Park, was named to the winter/May term Dean’s List at Wartburg College in Iowa.
Public invited to join Woodland Park Walk
The Falcon Wanderers Walking Club invites the public to participate in its Woodland Park Walk in Woodland Park on July 17.
The free walk begins and ends at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave. Start times are between 8:30-11:30 a.m. The 5- and 10-kilometer routes will be mainly on sidewalks, paved trails and residential streets/roadsides within the city limits.
Come join in on some fun, fitness and friendship at this noncompetitive walking event.
Strollers can complete both walk routes. Wheelchairs can complete the 5K, with difficulty. Leashed pets only. Restrooms are available at the start/finish lines.
For more information, call Curt Converse at 591-8193.
Grant for nonprofits available
The Advisory Trustees of the William & Betty Osborne Trust Fund announced the availability of grant funds for the 2021 year.
For an organization to qualify for a grant, it must have a nonprofit status and be involved in charitable work that delivers services to deserving residents within the territorial boundaries determined by the Trust. The boundaries for the Osborne Trust include the west side of Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and part of the Ute Pass communities to the west border of Teller County. The organization must not be supported by tax dollars for its services and should operate exclusively for religious, charitable or educational purposes or for the prevention of cruelty to children.
Application forms may be secured by emailing a request to the Trust Administrator, Lorraine Willis at LorraineWillis480@gmail.com. Requests for an application must be received by June 30.
Completed applications must be received no later than July 31.