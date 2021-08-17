Veteran’s Remembrance Ceremony returns to Teller County
The POW/MIA Veterans Remembrance Ceremony, the centerpiece of the Aug. 20-21 29th annual Salute to American Veterans Rally & Festival, will begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Woodland Park’s Memorial Park.
The Remembrance Ceremony is a free event that will be held adjacent to the Eric V. Dixon Memorial in the park. Residents of surrounding areas are also encouraged to attend. Guest speakers include Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams and Woodland Park Mayor pro-tem Hilary LaBarre.
Honored guests include Edwin Beck, a World War II veteran and former prisoner of war. He was held by the Nazis for many months and eventually cut through the wire and made his escape from a German prison camp.
A plaque will be unveiled honoring the memory of U.S. Navy Lt. James W. Downing, survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Several local Vietnam War veterans will also be honored.
For additional information about the Salute to American Veterans Rally, visit theveteransrally.org.
WPSD holds back-to-school open houses
The Woodland Park School District will hold open house events at each of its five schools from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday.
The events are open to the public and will be held simultaneously at the three elementary schools (Summit, Gateway and Columbine), the Woodland Park Middle School and the Woodland Park High School.
Open house activities will include dinners, activities, building tours and curriculum showcases.
“We are very excited to welcome back both new and returning families to our schools,” said WPSD Superintendent Dr. Mathew Neal. “I look forward to meeting everyone during the open house events.
Find more info about WPSD at wpsdk12.org.