Presentation details history of Cresson Mine
The Cripple Creek District Museum presents “Cripple Creek District Mine: The Untold Stories by Steven Veatch” about the Cresson Mine at 2 p.m. March 13 at Cripple Creek Heritage Center. According to a release from the museum, Veatch reveals the secrets of this remarkable mine through old letters, newspaper clippings, crumbling documents and rare photos. Follow the career of Richard Roelofs, who worked at the mine.
Roelofs wrote, “I was a prospector, a leaser, a miner, an assayer and chemist, an underground shift boss, foreman, superintendent, and then general manager of one to the greatest of Colorado’s mines.” Hear about the mine’s legendary underground cavern of gold. It was so rich that the miners shoveled gold crystals into bags for weeks.
The program is presented as a public service of the museum in partnership with the city of Cripple Creek. Reservations are recommended. Refreshments will be served. For more information or to make a seating reservation, call 719-689-9540 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.