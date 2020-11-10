VICTOR VETERANS WALL FUNDRAISER SEEKS DONORS
In a letter to friends and members of the Victor Heritage Society, the organization said the Memorial Committee for the Teller County World War II Roll of Honor "needs your help!"
The wall, part of the Monarch Building at the corner of Third Street and Victor Avenue in Victor, was "painted over," the organization said. It aims to "resurrect this piece of Teller County" and hopes to give the honor roll a new home in the city's Wallace Park at Second Street and Victor Avenue.
"The old wall that was plagued by peeling paint will be replaced by a more durable memorial of etched black granite panels covering a steel frame and encircled by a walkway and benches," the Victor Heritage Society said in the letter.
The Memorial Committee hopes to include those in Teller County who were enlisted in the military between Dec. 7, 1941 and Sept. 2, 1945 and who lived in the county before of within the timeframe.
In September, the fundraising of the relocation of the wall received a pledge of $12,051 from Newmont Cripple Creek & Victor Mining Corp. The City of Victor and Southern Teller County Focus Group also pledged $1,000 to the project.
Donations can be made to the Southern Teller County Focus Group Corp at P.O. Box 328, Victor 80860. Tax ID: 84-1484541.
A GoFundMe page, titled “Save the Teller County Veterans Wall," was created by Stephen Robb, a relative of veterans listed on the wall and a resident of the district. Robb is also a representative on the committee working on the project. The link is: bit.ly/36sLLgY.
Donation boxes are located in several Victor and Cripple Creek businesses, including The Claim Jumper and Victor Lowell.