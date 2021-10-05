Florissant man, 42, dies in single-vehicle crash in Park County
A 42-year-old Florissant man died Sept. 25, after a single-vehicle crash in Park County, according to Colorado State Patrol.
Jonathan Clinton was heading southeast in a 1959 Ford F600on Lakeview Road — about a half-mile west of Mineral Springs Road — when he failed to negotiate a curve, State Patrol said. It rotated counter-clockwise and traveled off the road before overturning and coming to a stop on its roof. was not wearing a seatbelt, State Patrol said.
The crash was reported just after 7 p.m.
Clinton died at the scene, State Patrol said.
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, State Patrol said.
Learn about nonprofits at event
The Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County has planned a volunteer reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 8 at Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave, Suite 120, Woodland Park. This is an opportunity to learn about nonprofits, see volunteer opportunities they have available and enjoy refreshments. For more information, call Gayle Gross at 719-233-9902.
Green Box Arts seeks artists-in-residence
The artist-in-residence program in Green Mountain Falls is a reciprocal experience.
Founded by Green Box Arts, the program brings artists from around the nation to stay 30 days in The Shed, a refurbished building in the forested area above the town.
If selected, artists, dancers, sculptors and poets, for instance, will agree to creating an audio tour of the historic amenities of Green Mountain Falls to include the various art installations in various locations.
As well, residence recipients will agree to show their paintings on the large billboard on Lake Street while creating a musical piece to be played during the 2022 Green Box Arts Festival.
For information, go to greenboxarts.org and email info@greenboxarts.org. The deadline for applications is Oct. 15.
Vendor spaces available for craft fair
The eighth annual Dayspring Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6, at Dayspring Christian Fellowship, 1061 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park.
Items by local Christian artists and craftspeople will be offered. There will also be a bake sale.
At least 20% of the sales from the fair will be donated to The Voice of the Martyrs to support suffering and persecuted Christians around the world. All proceeds from the bake sale and another room of donated treasures will also be contributed to VOM.
Spaces are available for vendors to sell their items. Contact the church office at 719-687-6528 or craft fair coordinator Cindy Galbreath at 719-687-0493 for details or to register as a vendor.