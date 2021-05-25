WP TO HOST MEMORIAL FOR VAL CARR
The public is invited to a memorial celebration of the life of the late Woodland Park Mayor Val Carr, who died Feb. 16. Hosted by the City of Woodland Park, the ceremony will include music as well as stories about Carr by Acting City Manager Michael Lawson, Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre and Assistant City Manager Suzanne Leclercq.
The memorial starts at noon on June 6 at the Memorial Park Pavilion, 200 N. Pine St., Woodland Park.
FRIENDS OF MUELLER STATE PARK SEEKING OUTDOOR GEAR FOR FUNDRAISER
The Friends of Mueller State Park is seeking donations of gently used outdoor gear for a fundraiser at the park.
An event to collect donations is scheduled 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 29 at the Woodland Park Senior Center parking lot, 321 N. Pine St., across the street from the post office.
The group suggests tents, camp stoves, tables, chairs and cots, lanterns, sleeping bags, coolers, small barbecue grills, fishing gear including rods, lures, tackle and bait boxes, waders, hiking poles, backpacks, snow shoes, cross country skis, guide books and more.
The gear will be part of Mueller’s Outdoor Skills at Muller State Park, set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26. Proceeds will fund projects at the park.
For more information, visit FriendsOfMuellerSP.com.
EDUCATION UPDATES
Gretchen Marie Riggle, of Divide, graduated summa cum laude from Illinois College. She studied mathematics and actuarial science and is working as an analyst at ETrade.
FOOD AVAILABLE AT COMMUNITY CUPBOARD
Food pickup — including produce and bread — is available through the Woodland Park Community Cupboard, located at 414 Colorado Highway 67. It is open 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
NOMINATE A NURSE FOR COLORADO'S HIGHEST HONOR
The Colorado Nurses Foundation and Southeastern Colorado AHEC is seeking nominations of outstanding Registered Nurses for Colorado’s Nightingale Luminary Awards.
A nursing hero demonstrates excellence in care at a level rarely achieved. Community members and other healthcare professionals are encouraged to submit nominations by June 1.
To learn more, visit coloradonursesfoundation.com/info-nominate-a-nurse.