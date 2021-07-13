Divide Chamber of Commerce sponsors cleanup day
The Divide Chamber of Commerce hosted a highway cleanup day on June 12. The Chamber, in conjunction with Tregos Xtra Storage, Waste Management and Focus on the Forest, cleaned the trash and debris along U.S. 24 in Divide. The event was a success, with volunteers nearly filling a 20-yard dumpster during the morning cleanup.
Volunteers met at Divide Hayden Park to pick up safety vests, gloves, trash bags, buckets and grabbers before heading off to canvas both sides of the highway. Pizza from McGinty’s Wood Oven Pub and cold water provided by Lee Taylor’s Edward Jones was served at the end of the event.
“Not only is the roadway cleaner, but new friends were made as well as fresh pride in showcasing our beautiful community,” stated the chamber in a news release.
The chamber would like to make this an annual event.
The chamber hosts a free family event, called The Great Divide Kite Flight, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 21 at Divide Hayden Park. This annual event offers free kites to children under 12 as well as assistance to fly their new kite throughout the park. There will be snacks provided.
Find details on the chamber website at dividechamber.org or the Divide Colorado Community Facebook page at facebook.com/Divide-Colorado-Community-100549402079324.
• • •
Education updates
• Maxell Enger, of Woodland Park, earned a master of science in geographic information science at Clark University in Worcester, Mass.
• Clara Swart, of Woodland Park, was named to the spring Dean’s List at Emerson College in Boston.