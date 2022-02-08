Education updates
Krystal Conley, of Woodland Park, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Fall 2021 semester. Conley is majoring in Undecided.
Children’s Literacy Center seeks students and volunteers
If you have a student in Teller County who is a struggling reader, Children’s Literacy Center can help.
CLC was founded in 1993 by the Colorado Springs Junior League, and provides a one-to-one tutoring program designed for students in grades 1-6 who are reading below their grade level.
Results from organization assessments indicate 95% of students have shown marked improvement in reading after completing 12 weeks in the program.
CLC is able to provide this service at no cost to parents. CLC relies on volunteers to tutor students. No prior teaching experience is needed and training is provided.
If you are interested in enrolling a student or becoming a tutor, visit childrensliteracycenter.org or call 719-471-8672 to start the process.
The Spring Session runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-5 p.m., Feb. 8 through May 5, at Woodland Park Library.