Annual disc golf event honors memory of Nick Naples
A July 5 tradition in Woodland Park since 2012, the Nick’s Soaring Eagles Disc Golf Open event honors the memory of Nick Naples.
Naples and fellow friends and Boy Scout members in Troop 230 Alex Ragan and Paul Kekich were killed in a car accident on June 30, 2012. The boys were returning home from a Boy Scout camp in Wyoming.
Three days before Naples left for camp, he completed the disc golf course at Woodland Park Middle School. He decided to build the course in Woodland Park for his Eagle project so that both kids and adults would have an outdoor activity because he believed in being outdoors as often as possible.
Since 2012, the disc golf event has donated proceeds to nonprofits in Woodland Park, including The Little Chapel Food Pantry in Divide, Nazarene Church youth group mission trip, the Woodland Park Middle School’s bike club, disc golf club and wildlife club and Boy Scout Troop 230.
The disc golf open will start between 10 and 11 a.m. with a competition event, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the course will be open to all participants.
Commemorative discs, designed by Naples’ brother Ben, will be available for purchase. All proceeds will be donated to Woodland Park Middle School’s wildlife club & disc golf club.
Education updates
Mackenzie K. Morrison, of Woodland Park, graduated magna cum laude with bachelor’s degrees in molecular biology and biochemistry from Otterbein University in Ohio.
Public invited to join Woodland Park Walk
The Falcon Wanderers Walking Club invites the public to participate in its Woodland Park Walk in Woodland Park on July 17.
The free walk begins and ends at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave. Start times are between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. The 5- and 10-kilometer routes will be mainly on sidewalks, paved trails and residential streets/roadsides within the city limits.
Come join in on some fun, fitness and friendship at this noncompetitive walking event.
Strollers can complete both walk routes. Wheelchairs can complete the 5K, with difficulty. Leashed pets only. Restrooms are available at the start/finish lines.
For more information, call Curt Converse at 591-8193.
Grant for nonprofits available
The Advisory Trustees of the William & Betty Osborne Trust Fund announced the availability of grant funds for the 2021 year.
For an organization to qualify for a grant, it must have a nonprofit status and be involved in charitable work that delivers services to deserving residents within the territorial boundaries determined by the Trust. The boundaries for the Osborne Trust include the west side of Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and part of the Ute Pass communities to the west border of Teller County. The organization must not be supported by tax dollars for its services and should operate exclusively for religious, charitable or educational purposes or for the prevention of cruelty to children.
Application forms may be secured by emailing a request to the Trust Administrator, Lorraine Willis at LorraineWillis480@gmail.com. Requests for an application must be received by June 30.
Completed applications must be received no later than July 31.