CSU Extension to hold class on how to improve quality, safety of homegrown fruits and vegetables
Farmers who want to improve the quality and safety of their homegrown fruits and vegetables can learn how to do so at a discounted class hosted by Colorado State University Extension.
CSU Extension – El Paso County is partnering with the Colorado Produce Safety Collaborative to offer a class on fresh produce cold chain management. This class is available to attend in person or online.
The workshop will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Topics to be covered include:
- Understanding produce physiology, as well as how precooling systems lead to improved produce quality and maintaining the cold chain
- Cold chain and post-harvest best practices
- Hands-on activities (such as monitoring temperatures, cleaning and sanitizing)
- Mitigating risks with the system used, from icing to hydrocooling to different models of coolers
- The importance of keeping it clean! Food contact surface sanitation and cold chain practices
- A modified trailer on-site will have Cool-Bot technology
Find more information and register online at tinyurl.com/yypa9682.
A discounted registration fee of $25 — a $100 discount —is offered thanks to the support of Friends of Extension in El Paso County and the Colorado Produce Safety Alliance. Those who attend in person will receive lunch.
For more information, contact Michele.Ritchie@colostate.edu.
Woodland Park Library announces new display
The Ute Pass Historical Society has a new display on the third floor of the Woodland Park Library. There, visitors can get an up-close glimpse of the Cusack Estate, also known as Marigreen Pines, located in Cascade.
Every three years, the Ute Pass Historical Society hosts tours of the mansion for one weekend. This year’s long-awaited tours are scheduled for July 16 and 17. Ticket order forms will be on the group’s website, utepasshistoricalsociety.org, beginning Thursday.
Tickets are only available from the Ute Pass Historical Society and will be sold in order of requests received. Tickets are $30 each for patrons and groups of 10 or more, and $35 each for the general public.
When ordering, please select your first, second and third choices for a tour date and time. Send in your request with a completed check and a self-addressed, stamped envelope. Tickets will be sent to buyers starting May 19.
For more information, call the Ute Pass Historical Society at 719-686-7512.
AARP seeks nominees for 2022 community service award
AARP is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Colorado Andrus Award for Community Service, honoring Coloradans aged 50 and older who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.
“AARP Colorado is excited to shine a light on those in our state who are using what they’ve learned in life to make a difference in the lives around them,” AARP Colorado State Director Bob Murphy said.
Nominations will be evaluated by AARP Colorado based on how the volunteer’s work has improved the community, reflected AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers. The award recipient will be announced in early fall.
AARP Colorado Andrus Award for Community Service nominees must meet the following eligibility requirements:
- Nominee must be 50 years or older.
- The achievements, accomplishments or service on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay. Volunteers receiving small stipends to cover the costs associated with the volunteer activity are eligible.
- The achievements, accomplishments or service on which the nomination is based must reflect AARP’s vision and purpose.
- The achievements, accomplishments or service on which the nomination is based must be replicable and provide inspiration for others to volunteer.
- Partisan political achievements, accomplishments or service may not be considered.
- Couples or partners who perform service together are also eligible; however, teams are not eligible.
- Previous Andrus Award recipients are not eligible.
- Volunteers serving on the Andrus Award selection committee are not eligible.
- AARP staff members are not eligible.
- This is not a posthumous award.
Contact Jeremiah Mora at jmora@aarp.org for more information and a nomination form. The application deadline is July 15.
The AARP Andrus Award for Community Service is an annual awards program developed to honor individuals whose service is a unique and valuable contribution to society. Last year, AARP recognized 49 outstanding individuals and couples from around the country.