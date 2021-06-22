Reward offered for info on stolen kiosk
Crime Stoppers announced Friday that it is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for a theft of a parking kiosk from Gazebo Park in Green Mountain Falls.
The parking kiosk was one of at least two that were installed just last week in the town.
The theft occurred between 9:45 p.m. on June 15 and the morning of June 16. The kiosk is approximately five-feet tall and weighs about 400 pounds. It is attached to a metal base.
Anyone with information on this crime can share it and remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867, or by visiting crimestop.net.
Baby Yoda Fights Fires visits Divide Fire Protection District
It all started with a 5-year-old boy named Carver Tinning. When wildfires were raging through his home state of Oregon last summer, he wanted to help.
Carver donated a Baby Yoda doll to the firefighters.
Baby Yoda began making the rounds from fire camp to fire camp, raising spirits in areas hit hardest by wildfires last summer. Firemen with ash-covered faces posted pictures with him on Facebook. Among the fires he visited were the Holiday Farm Fire in Oregon, the North Complex Fire in California and the Cameron Peak Fire in northern Colorado and Wyoming.
But he didn’t stop there. Now with his own Facebook page, Baby Yoda Fights Fires (facebook.com/babyyodafightsfires), Baby Yoda has been touring the U.S. visiting fire stations, first responders and even fire shelter manufacturers, where he received his own personalize fire shelter.
Divide Fire Protection District was honored to host him the week of June 7.
“Baby Yoda’s a reminder that we are a nationwide family united by one goal — protecting the communities we love,” said Divide Fire Chief Ryan Kennedy.
CC-V announces Elks scholarship winners
Cripple Creek-Victor Junior/Senior High School announces this year’s winners of the Cripple Creek Elks Lodge Now. 316 Scholarships: Hannah Border ($800), Sophia Warrino ($1,000), and Sarah Wuellner ($1,200).
“We wish the best to these ladies in their post-secondary endeavors, and the CC-V School District appreciates the Cripple Creek Elks continuing support of our students,” said the school in a press release.
Education updates
- Hunter Stone, of Woodland Park, graduated from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, with a bachelor’s degree in history.
Public invited to join Woodland Park Walk
The Falcon Wanderers Walking Club invites the public to participate in its Woodland Park Walk in Woodland Park on July 17.
The free walk begins and ends at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave. Start times are between 8:30-11:30 a.m. The 5- and 10-kilometer routes will be mainly on sidewalks, paved trails and residential streets/roadsides within the city limits.
Come join in on some fun, fitness and friendship at this noncompetitive walking event.
Strollers can complete both walk routes. Wheelchairs can complete the 5K, with difficulty. Leashed pets only. Restrooms are available at the start/finish lines.
For more information, call Curt Converse at 591-8193.