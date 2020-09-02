WP ANNOUNCES RELIEF FUNDS
The City of Woodland Park is accepting applications for CARES Act allocation of two types of relief fund grants — one to aid businesses and the other to assist residents. The city anticipates a total allocation of $500,000.
Businesses and nonprofits within the city are invited to apply for up to $5,000 in relief for COVID-19 related business expenses. The Woodland Park Business Relief Fund is pass-through funding from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.
The city anticipates that $300,000 will be allocated for small businesses and $100,000 will be designated for local nonprofits. Eligible business expenses include rent or mortgage, utility payments, employee payroll, accounts payable and other bills, payment of fixed debts, and expenses to adapt and/or repurpose a business in order to serve the community due to the pandemic.
Residents may apply for relief funding up to $500. The city anticipates allocating $100,000 for the resident program, aka the Woodland Park Resident Relief Fund. Eligible resident expenses include: rent or mortgage, utility payments, healthcare expenses and other COVID-19-related bills.
RAMPART LIBRARY DISTRICT LOOKING TO FILL BOARD VACANCY
Rampart Library District Board of Trustee applications are now being accepted due to a board vacancy. Applicants must be registered to vote in Teller County RE-2 School District and must have lived in the District for one year.
Trustees serve on a volunteer basis and are appointed to the board for a three-year term (to expire in July 2022).
If interested, visit the Rampart Library District website at rampart.colibraries.org or call library director Michelle Harris at 719-687-9281. Application review will begin Sept. 14.
EDUCATION UPDATES
Aspen DeShong, of Woodland Park, earned a bachelor of arts degree from Westminster College in Fulton, Mo.