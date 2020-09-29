TCRAS PARTICIPATING IN NATIONWIDE EFFORT TO FIND ‘A FOREVER HOME’
Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event — a nationwide effort to find “a forever home” for animals in 33 states by lowering adoption fees to $25 or less Oct. 1-4.
“With the unforeseen COVID-19 pandemic along with the recent Hurricane Laura, BPF has offered more assistance to shelter partners than ever before,” the foundation said in a statement.
This is the sixth ETS event in 2020 and due to overwhelming demand BPF is in need of support to continue its lifesaving work through the year, the foundation said, adding “100% of your contribution will help a shelter pet find a forever home.”
All animals included in the Empty the Shelters promotion will be microchipped and spayed/neutered to prevent further pet homelessness. BPF will also honor foster-to-adopt cases that begin Oct 1-4 and are finalized up to one week after the event.
Since the program’s inception in 2016, ETS has helped 40,550 shelter pets find homes.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3mKX6i3.
TCRAS is located at 308 Weaverville Road, Divide and can be reached at 719-686-7707.