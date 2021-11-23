Holiday Headframe Lighting tours start Nov. 27
Giant headframes that remain from the 1890’s gold mining days will light up the night sky around Victor and Cripple Creek this holiday season. This marks the 22nd anniversary of the annual Holiday Headframe Lighting event.
Holiday ornaments, some as large as 20 feet tall, will be lit starting Saturday, Nov. 27. Shapes from Christmas wreath to snowman and toy soldier will be on display this year.
A self-guided driving tour map will be available at the Cripple Creek District Museum, Cripple Creek Heritage Center, Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, and online at stcfg.com. The lights will be in place Friday through Sunday nights through New Year’s Day, weather/safety and volunteers permitting. Between Christmas Eve and New Year’s, weather allowing, the lights will be on nightly.
This tradition is sponsored by Newmont Cripple Creek & Victor gold mine, on whose property most of the headframes are located; Southern Teller County Focus Group, which coordinates generator crews; and El Pomar Foundation, which provided grant funding for the event. Other sponsors include the City of Victor, Cripple Creek Parks & Recreation and the Cripple Creek District Museum. Support also comes from Black Hills Energy crews who help refurbish the lamps on the ornaments. Volunteers staff the generators and line power connections each weekend.
Salvation Army serving Thanksgiving meals in Woodland Park
The Salvation Army will be delivering and serving meals on Thanksgiving Day in Woodland Park at the Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley Drive, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Christmas tree cutting permits available Nov. 26
The Pikes Peak Ranger District will be offering Christmas tree cutting permits from Nov. 26-Dec. 15 at bit.ly/3qSk9fw. Permits go on sale at 8 a.m. Nov. 26.
Due to public health concerns, permits will not be available in Colorado Springs or Woodland Park, unlike in past years.
Five permits are limited per household. No refunds will be given.
Conifer (evergreen) trees of various species may be cut as Christmas trees, including Douglas-fir, Ponderosa pine, Engelmann spruce and Limber pine. The trees are native and are not as full (or formed as well) as trees grown on a plantation and found in commercial lots. Be aware that some Douglas fir trees have been damaged by Western Spruce Budworm.
Trees may be cut on National Forest System lands northwest of Woodland Park, in the North Divide area and northwest of Woodland Park off Forest Service Roads 339 and 342. Be sure to print the map when you purchase your permit and use it to navigate to the tree cutting areas. Signs will be posted.
A map can be found at bit.ly/3nvwnZo.
For more information, visit fs.usda.gov/detail/psicc/home/?cid=fseprd835249.
Call for nominations for Communities Working Together Award
The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments will recognize an individual in the region who has demonstrated leadership and an outstanding ability to work across jurisdictional boundaries to improve our region with the Communities Working Together Award.
Details on the nomination and approval process can be found at ppacg.org/communities-working-together. Applications are accepted through Nov. 30.
The award was inspired by former PPACG Board member and former Woodland Park Mayor Neil Levy, who passed away in August 2020.
The award highlights leaders who exemplify some of the qualities that Levy exhibited, such as listening to all sides, working toward a consensus and always extending a hand to grow the entire region.
The Inaugural Communities Working Together Award was issued to former Teller County Commissioner Norm Steen for his regionally focused leadership and his exceptional commitment to the Pikes Peak Region.
Colorado Springs law firm announces scholarships
Heuser & Heuser law firm is accepting applications for scholarship offers worth up to $3,000.
First place is $3,000, followed by $2,000 and $1,000 for second and third, respectively.
Applicants are asked to write an essay of no less than 1,000 words applying their wit and best critical thinking skills to this problem: “How would you change, or improve, the educational system in our country so that it might serve as a model for the rest of the world?”
Applicants must be a high school senior in southern Colorado planning to enter college, trade school or the military.
Applications are due Feb. 25. Winners will be announced on March 25.
Applications may be mailed to: Heuser Scholarship, 625 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. They may also be emailed to info@heuserlaw.com.
Teller County Public Health offering booster shots
Following the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authorization of Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 booster doses, Teller County Public Health and Environment is now offering both booster doses as well as the Pfizer booster, officials with the agency announced.
Officials recommend those who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines get their booster doses six months after their second dose is administered.
The Johnson & Johnson booster dose is recommended for those 18 and older two months after their single shot was administered.
Teller County residents who want to schedule appointments can do so online at tellercovid.com/vaccine-scheduling.
Teller County Public Health and Environment still offers the first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as the base single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.