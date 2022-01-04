Ute Pass Historical Society calendars available
The Ute Pass Historical Society’s 20222 Pictorial Calendars are available for $14 at the UPHS Gift Shop.
It is located at 231 E. Henrietta Ave., in Woodland Park.
The shop is open from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. It also offers historical books, cookbooks, Native American art, jewelry and gifts.
Phone orders are also available, with a minimal shipping charge.
For more information, call 719-686-7512 or visit utepasshistoricalsociety.org.
Florissant Fossil Beds offers Night Sky Program
Join park staff and members of the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 to gaze at the dark skies above Florissant Fossil Beds in search of planets, galaxies, nebulas and more. Meet on the front patio of the visitor center.
There are no additional fees for any park programs beyond the daily entrance fee of $10 per adult (15 and younger are free).
For additional information, call 719-748-3253 or visit nps.gov/flfo.
Teller County Public Health & Environment announces latest quarantine quidance
The Teller County Board of Health and Teller County Public Health and Environment in a recent news release recommended that residents follow the latest isolation and quarantine guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
A change in isolation and quarantine guidance was made recently using scientific data which demonstrates that a majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission generally occurs 1-2 days prior to the onset of symptoms and 2-3 days after.
The CDC now recommends that those who test positive for COVID-19 isolate for only five days, followed with wearing a well-fitting mask when around others and in public spaces for an additional five days as long as they have no symptoms. The CDC also recommends that anyone exposed to COVID-19 quarantine for five days followed by wearing a mask for an additional five days.
For additional information regarding Isolation and Quarantine guidance, visit these websites:
covid19.colorado.gov/how-to-isolate
covid19.colorado.gov/how-to-quarantine
cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s1227-isolation-quarantine-guidance.html
The Teller County Board of County Commissioners recommends that all residents “who want to be vaccinated” get vaccinated and/or boosted as soon as possible. stated a recent news release. Go to tellercovid.com to schedule your vaccination appointment.
Ranger district plans prescribed pile burning near Woodland Park
As part of the ongoing hazardous fuels reduction project, the Pikes Peak Ranger District will conduct pile burns on National Forest System lands in El Paso and Teller Counties until spring. The names and locations of the pile burns on the Pikes Peak Ranger District are:
- Phantom 4 and Broken Wheel — several locations north of Divide, Colorado, along County Road 51 and along the 717 trails between the Phantom Creek trailhead and Forest Service Road 355
- 331 — the north-northeast side of Pikes Peak along Pikes Peak Highway near Crowe Gulch trailhead off Forest Service Road 331
- Painted Rocks — north of Woodland Park, Colorado, near Colorado Highway 67 just off Painted Rocks Road (County Road 78)
- Skelton — west of Woodland Park, Colorado, on Highway 24 near Charis Bible College on County Road 25
- Monument Fire Center — west of the town of Monument, Colorado, at the Monument Fire Center
- Mothball, Ensign Gulch, Carrol Lakes, Rainbow Gulch and Woodland Park Work Center — east of Woodland Park, Colorado, off Rampart Range Road between Forest Service Roads 315 and 306
“These pile burns help to improve the health of the forest,” Pikes Peak District Ranger Oscar Martinez said in a news release. “The piles are a result of tree thinning operations designed to reduce dead wood and remove unhealthy overcrowded trees that contribute to high-intensity wildfires.”
Once burning begins, expect smoke to be visible from Woodland Park, Colorado Springs and Monument. Smoke may also linger over the burn areas for a few days following initial ignitions.
For more information, visit colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.
