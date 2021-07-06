Colorado Springs Health Foundation seeks board members
The Colorado Springs Health Foundation seeks three volunteers to serve on its Board of Trustees starting early 2022.
The city of Colorado Springs entered into a lease of Memorial Health System to UCHealth effective Oct. 1, 2012. As part of that lease, the City established the Colorado Springs Health Foundation, whose mission is to provide grants to target immediate health care needs and encourage healthy living in El Paso and Teller counties.
A nine-member Board of Trustees governs the affairs of the Foundation. Trustees are nominated by the mayor and appointed by city council. Trustees must be at least 21 and residents of the city of Colorado Springs. The Foundation seeks candidates with knowledge, expertise, education or experience in one or more of the following areas:
- Behavioral health (mental health and/or substance use disorders)
- Investments/Finance
- Health-focused nonprofit service delivery
In addition, the Foundation seeks candidates who provide diverse perspectives and lived experience relevant to the work of improving community health. This is a volunteer position, and requires a minimum commitment of six hours per month. Trustees can serve up to three, three-year terms.
Those interested should complete the online application at coloradosprings.gov/boards. Applications are due by 5 p.m. July 31.
For more information, contact Cari Davis, executive director of Colorado Springs Health Foundation, at 719-510-2204 or cdavis@cshf.net.
• • •
Education updates
- Ashley DeLarm, of Woodland Park, was named to the Dean’s List at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
- Jensen Lopez (master of arts in school counseling) and Enwei Schwind (master of science in dietetics with internship), both of Woodland Park, earned degrees from the University of Northern Colorado.
• • •
Public invited to join Woodland Park Walk
The Falcon Wanderers Walking Club invites the public to participate in its Woodland Park Walk in Woodland Park on July 17.
The free walk begins and ends at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave. Start times are between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. The 5- and 10-kilometer routes will be mainly on sidewalks, paved trails and residential streets/roadsides within the city limits.
Come join in on some fun, fitness and friendship at this noncompetitive walking event.
Strollers can complete both walk routes. Wheelchairs can complete the 5K, with difficulty. Leashed pets only. Restrooms are available at the start/finish lines.
For more information, call Curt Converse at 719-591-8193.