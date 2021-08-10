Fossil Beds hosts Night Sky Program
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument will features a Night Sky Program with the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13. Participants are asked to meet at the visitor center and go in search of planets, galaxies, nebulas and more. The entrance fee is $10 per adult and free for ages 15 and under. For information, call 719-748-3253 or visit the website, nps.gov/flfo.
Western Heritage Days this weekend at Mueller
Mueller State Park features Western Heritage Day from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. The event will feature pony rides, live animals, cowboys, a stick horse rodeo, pioneer crafts, kids’ games, Dutch oven cooking and gold panning. For info, go to cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Mueller or call 719-687-2366.
Veteran’s Remembrance Ceremony returns to Teller County
The POW/MIA Veterans Remembrance Ceremony, the centerpiece of the Aug. 20-21 29th annual Salute to American Veterans Rally & Festival, will begin at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 21 in Woodland Park’s Memorial Park.
The Remembrance Ceremony is a free event that will be held adjacent to the Eric V. Dixon Memorial in the park. Residents of surrounding areas are also encouraged to attend. Guest speakers include Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams and Woodland Park Mayor pro-tem Hilary LaBarre.
Honored guests include Edwin Beck, a World War II veteran and former prisoner of war. He was held by the Nazis for many months and eventually cut through the wire and made his escape from a German prison camp.
A plaque will be unveiled honoring the memory of U.S. Navy Lt. James W. Downing, survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Several local Vietnam War veterans will also be honored.
For additional information about the Salute to American Veterans Rally, visit theveteransrally.org.
Education updates
Megan Ross, of Woodland Park, graduated summa cum laude with a degree in writing from Fort Lewis College in Durango.