OCT. 26 IS DEADLINE TO APPLY FOR CVRF FUNDS IN WOODLAND PARK
Woodland Park businesses, nonprofits and residents still have an opportunity to apply for CARES Act allocations.
The City is still accepting applications for Coronavirus Relief Funds until 5 p.m. on Oct. 26. More than $250,000 of remains to be awarded. Businesses and nonprofits can receive up to $15,000 in funds. Residents can receive up to $500 in funds per household.
On Sept. 30, the City of Woodland Park’s initial review of applications for its special CARES Act allocation of two types of relief fund grants: one to aid businesses and nonprofits, and the second to assist residents.
The City received 25 completed applications prior to Sept. 30. These included 12 business applications, five nonprofit applications, and eight resident applications. Total funding that will be granted to these 25 organizations and residents is $178,718.46. The City will begin processing these funds immediately.
For additional information and to apply, go to the Coronavirus Relief Fund page on the City website, City-WoodlandPark.org.
If you have specific questions about the application process, contact CVRF Manager Brittany Meyers at 719-687-3291 or cvrfapp@city-woodlandpark.org.