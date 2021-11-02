Teller County Public Health offering booster shots
Following the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authorization of Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 booster doses, Teller County Public Health and Environment is now offering both booster doses as well as the Pfizer booster, officials with the agency announced.
For individuals who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, those 65 or older or those ages 18-64 with underlying medical conditions are eligible for the booster. Also eligible are people over 18 who work or live in high-risk settings.
Officials recommend those who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines get their booster doses six months after their second dose is administered.
The Johnson & Johnson booster dose is recommended for those 18 and older two months after their single shot was administered.
Teller County residents who want to schedule appointments for the shot can do so online at tellercovid.com/vaccine-scheduling.
Teller County Public Health and Environment still offers the first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as the base single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Charis Bible College hosts Community Open House
Charis Bible College invites the public to join them at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 for their first countywide Community Open House at 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park.
The free afternoon event will include hors d’oeuvres, tours of Charis Bible College and AWM Headquarters, a sneak peek of the “Heart of Christmas” production, a Q-and-A panel, and remarks from city, county and state representatives.
In addition, there will be a presentation from Dr. Michael Verdone, a local economist, who will be presenting the economic impact Charis has in the community.
RSVP online at awmi.net/OpenHouse.
Dayspring Craft Fair set for Nov. 6
The eighth annual Dayspring Craft Fair will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Dayspring Christian Fellowship, 1061 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park.
Items by local Christian artists and craftspeople will be offered. There will also be a bake sale.
At least 20% of the sales from the fair will be donated to The Voice of the Martyrs to support suffering and persecuted Christians around the world. All proceeds from the bake sale and another room of donated treasures will also be contributed to VOM.
Contact the church office at 719-687-6528 or craft fair coordinator Cindy Galbreath at 719-687-0493 for details.