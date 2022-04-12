PPACG Citizen Advisory Committee: Call for applications
The Community Advisory Committee serves as the formal mechanism for the active participation of citizens in the planning, promotion, and evaluation of activities of the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments. The CAC is a non-technical body comprised of volunteers who offer a citizen’s perspective on issues such as transportation planning, aging issues, air and water quality, economic development and military planning in the Pikes Peak region. The CAC also ensures the responsiveness and accountability of government, helps create better plans and activities, and generates support for regional cooperation.
The CAC nominates citizens-at-large members, and member governments and community organizations nominate their respective representatives. The Board of Directors approves all nominations.
CAC members are expected to:
- Identify problems and needs within their respective communities that relate to PPACG programs
- Generate new ideas and alternatives for PPACG action
- Review and evaluate PPACG planning products and activities
- Recommend priorities for allocation of PPACG program funds
- Share information about PPACG programs with respective communities and organizations
- Advise PPACG on appropriate public involvement strategies and activities
- Advocate a regional perspective for problem-solving
- Ensure a broad-based, inclusive committee environment
The committee meets at 3 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month. CAC member terms are 3 years and are limited to 2 terms. The CAC is currently seeking applications for at-large citizen representatives to offer a citizen’s perspective on PPACG issues. There is one vacancy.
Complete the volunteer application at ppacg.org/volunteer/#application and email to Jessica McMullen, JMcMullen@ppacg.org, by 5 p.m. May 2.
The Pikes Peak region’s 16 local governments join together in PPACG to collaborate on issues that cross political boundaries and to reach solutions that benefit the entire region. PPACG focuses on regional planning for transportation, aging issues, military impact planning and air and water quality.
National Day of Prayer event
There will be a public event for the Teller County National Day of Prayer May 5 from 5:30 — 7 p.m. outdoors at the large Pavilion of Memorial Park in Woodland Park. The event is free, but donations will be accepted.
El Paso County CSU Extension offers goat and sheep class
Colorado State University Extension in El Paso County is offering an online class for Colorado farmers and ranchers.
The Colorado State University Extension, El Paso County Goat and Sheep — Meat, Fiber and Milk — Small Ruminant Class will be 6-9:15 p.m. Thursday, April 21. This class will cover the basics of getting started raising goats and sheep; including supplies, health care, nutrition, and breeds to consider. We will also delve into specific enterprise considerations such as meat, fiber, and milk production; and if time allows, weed & fire mitigation using your goat herd. Registration and additional information can be found by clicking on “Goats and Sheep Class” at epcextension.eventbrite.com.
Rampart Library District holds contest to find logo
The Rampart Library District, with branches in Florissant and Woodland Park, is holding a logo design contest. The most outstanding design will be honored as the library district’s new logo and will be used on its website and in its publicity.
The contest is open to all ages. Submissions should be in JPG or PNG format, and may be emailed to rldlogocontest@gmail.com, along with contact information. The deadline for submissions is May 1.
A library district committee will review the submissions and vote. The winner will be notified June 6. Info: rampartlibrarydistrict.org/logo-design-contest-spring-2022.