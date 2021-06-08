EDUCATION UPDATES
Megan Swart, of Woodland Park, was named to the spring Honor Roll at Montana State University.
Sarah Iskra, of Woodland Park, was named to the spring Honor Roll at Bethany College Lindsborg, Kan., after earning at least a 3.5 GPA.
LAW ENFORCEMENT APPRECIATION PICNIC
Andrew Wommack Ministries will host a Law Enforcement Picnic from 3-4 p.m. June 13. Law enforcement, their families and the community are all welcome to join the event on the campus of Charis Bible College.
“We want to celebrate those who bravely serve and protect our families,” said AWMI in a news release.
The American Family Association has designated June 13 as a Day of Prayer and Appreciation for Law Enforcement.
RSVP at surveymonkey.com/r/LEpicnic.
GRANT FOR NONPROFITS AVAILABLE
The Advisory Trustees of the William & Betty Osborne Trust Fund announced the availability of grant funds for the 2021 year.
For an organization to qualify for a grant, it must have a nonprofit status and be involved in charitable work that delivers services to deserving residents within the territorial boundaries determined by the Trust. The boundaries for the Osborne Trust include the west side of Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and part of the Ute Pass communities to the west border of Teller County. The organization must not be supported by tax dollars for its services and should operate exclusively for religious, charitable or educational purposes or for the prevention of cruelty to children.
Application forms may be secured by emailing a request to the Trust Administrator, Lorraine Willis at LorraineWillis480@gmail.com. Requests for an application must be received by June 30.
Completed applications must be received no later than July 31.