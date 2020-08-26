WOODLAND PARK ANNOUNCES BUSINESS AND RESIDENT RELIEF FUNDS
The City of Woodland Park is accepting applications for its CARES Act allocation of two types of relief fund grants — one to aid businesses and the other to assist residents. The city anticipates a total allocation of $500,000 across both business and resident relief funds.
Businesses and nonprofit agencies located within Woodland Park are invited to apply for up to $5,000 in relief for COVID-19 related business expenses. The Woodland Park Business Relief Fund is pass-through funding from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.
The city anticipates that $300,000 will be allocated for small businesses and $100,000 will be designated for local nonprofit organizations. Types of eligible business expenses include rent or mortgage, utility payments, employee payroll, accounts payable and other bills, payment of fixed debts, and expenses to adapt and/or repurpose a business in order to serve the community due to the pandemic.
Similarly, residents who live within Woodland Park are invited to apply for relief funding up to $500. The city anticipates allocating $100,000 for the resident program, called the Woodland Park Resident Relief Fund. Types of eligible resident expenses include: rent or mortgage, utility payments, healthcare expenses and other COVID-19-related bills.
These relief funds were established on May 18, through Gov. Jared Polis’ Executive Order D2020 070, the CARES Act, to establish the Coronavirus Relief Fund. Distributed through DOLA, this fund will reimburse costs to Colorado counties, municipalities and special districts for necessary expenditures which were incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency; expenses which were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27 (the date of enactment of the CARES Act) for the State of Colorado; and were incurred during the period that began March 1 and ends on Dec. 30.
RAMPART LIBRARY DISTRICT LOOKING TO FILL BOARD VACANCY
Rampart Library District Board of Trustee applications are currently being accepted due to a board vacancy. Applicants must be registered to vote in the Teller County RE-2 School District and must have lived in the District for at least one year.
Trustees serve on a volunteer basis and are appointed to the board for a three-year term (this term to expire in July 2022).
Interested persons can visit the Rampart Library District website at rampart.colibraries.org or call library director Michelle Harris at 719-687-9281, ext. 101.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3iWRChC. Application review will begin Sept. 14.
SLASH SITE CLOSED FOR SEASON
The Divide Slash Site at Hybrook Road South and U.S. 24 is closed for the 2020 season.
EDUCATION UPDATES
- Aspen DeShong, of Woodland Park, earned a bachelor of arts degree from Westminster College in Fulton, Mo.