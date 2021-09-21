Tanis joins Raymond James & Associates
Financial advisor Dave Tanis of Woodland Park has joined Raymond James & Associates, 102 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 600, Colorado Springs.
Tanis has been in the wealth management industry since 1998.
Contact him at 719-632-0266 or dave.tanis@raymondjames.com.
Social media program set for Sept. 23
“Social Media in OUR Backyard,” an event designed to help businesses develop social networking, will be held Sept. 23 at Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park. Kevin Knebl, a popular social media marketer, is presenting during a live presentation. There will also be additional training in breakout sessions for Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Tickets ($45-270) are available for at kkinthehouse.eventbrite.com. Call 719-233-9902 for more information.
Proceeds from this event benefit nonprofits who are part of the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County. This program is brought to you by Kevin Knebl, SOAR and the Edgewood Inn.
St. David's, TCRAS team up for annual animal blessing
St. David of the Hills Episcopal Church and Teller County Regional Animal Shelter will team up to host the annual St. Francis Blessing of the Animals service at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 3, at church, 36 Edlowe Road, Woodland Park.
The church and TCRAS recently formed a partnership that offers the nonprofit organization space to store animal-transport crates in the church basement. The crates will be available for emergency evacuations.
Everyone is invited to the blessing along with their furry, finned and feathered friends, said Carolynne Forster, the parish secretary. “We look forward to this new partnership and are happy to be able to support TCRAS and their efforts to care for Teller County’s companion animals.”
Education updates
- Kaelina Babb, of Divide, was named to the summer Dean's List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H.