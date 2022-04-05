Van Arsdale named distinguished West Point graduate
Lee A. Van Arsdale, a 1970 graduate of Manitou Springs High School and 1974 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point has been named a distinguished graduate of USMA and will be inducted at a ceremony at West Point in May.
Lee and his wife, Marilee, reside in Florissant. They have three sons: Luke Van Arsdale, of Aspen; Nathan Van Arsdale, of Durango; and Paul Van Arsdale, of Colorado Springs.
Lee grew up in Chipita Park, a son of the late Frank and Maxine Van Arsdale.
States a USMA news release: “Lee A. Van Arsdale ’74 – Given his long tenure with the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta, better known as the famed Delta Force, COL (R) Lee Van Arsdale was in the shadows for much of his career, yet his lifetime of devotion to the values of ‘Duty, Honor, Country’ have never been in the dark. Van Arsdale branched Infantry upon graduation and was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division after Airborne and Ranger School, where he was an Honor Graduate. He volunteered for Special Forces and was subsequently assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group as commander of an A Team. In 1985, Van Arsdale started the arduous process of training for assignment to Delta, remaining with ‘The Unit’ until 1996, becoming the West Pointer with more time in the Special Forces than any other graduate of the Academy. While with Delta, Van Arsdale played a key role in Operation Just Cause (Panama), including personally holding ousted dictator Manuel Noriega while he was cuffed. He was also part of the Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia in 1993, more commonly known as ‘Blackhawk Down’ from Mark Bowden’s book and the 2001 film. Van Arsdale earned the Silver Star for leading troops through intense enemy fire to the chopper crash site, extracting the bodies of fallen soldiers, and directing the force ‘back through hostile fire’ to safety. Upon retirement, Van Arsdale was CEO of Triple Canopy, a private security company serving military and government clients known for its code of ethics. Van Arsdale is currently the co-chairman of Creative Radicals, a software company supporting the war on terrorism.”
“One of the characteristics for the Army’s Special Forces is ‘Quiet Professional,’” says Wade Y. Ishimoto, Distinguished Senior Fellow at Joint Special Operations University in the release.
“Lee Van Arsdale epitomizes a quiet professional: he is humble, a great mentor and leader, with superb personal and professional standards.”
• • •
El Paso County CSU Extension announces goat and sheep class
Colorado State University Extension in El Paso County is offering an online class for farmers and ranchers in any Colorado county.
The Colorado State University Extension, El Paso County Goat and Sheep — Meat, Fiber and Milk — Small Ruminant Class will be 6-9:15 p.m. Thursday, April 21. This class will cover the basics of getting started raising goats and sheep; including supplies, health care, nutrition, and breeds to consider. We will also delve into specific enterprise considerations such as meat, fiber, and milk production; and if time allows, weed & fire mitigation using your goat herd. Registration and additional information can be found by clicking on “Goats and Sheep Class” at epcextension.eventbrite.com.
• • •
Credit Union of Colorado Foundation announces scholarships
The application for Credit Union of Colorado Foundation college scholarships is open through April 15 for students from around the state. The foundation will provide a $5,000 scholarship to 10 students, for a total of $50,000 in tuition assistance for the 2022/2023 school year.
Scholarship eligibility is extended to students who are Colorado residents enrolled in, or scheduled to enter, an accredited college or university as an undergraduate taking at least 12 credit hours per semester. Applicants must maintain a minimum 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale in high school or during the previous 12 months as a college undergraduate. Students should also demonstrate an active commitment to volunteer activities and community service at their school or in their local community.
Scholarship renewals are not automatic; the student must reapply each year. For more information and access to this year’s application, visit cuofcofoundation.org/general-scholarships.
• • •
Rampart Library District holds contest to find new logo
The Rampart Library District, with branches in Florissant and Woodland Park, is holding a logo design contest. The most outstanding design will be honored as the library district’s new logo and will be used on its website and in its publicity.
The contest is open to all ages. Submissions should be in JPG or PNG format, and may be emailed to rldlogocontest@gmail.com, along with contact information. The deadline for submissions is May 1.
A library district committee will review the submissions and vote. The winner will be notified June 6. Info: rampartlibrarydistrict.org/logo-design-contest-spring-2022.
• • •
FBI Denver announces summer teen programs
The FBI Denver Field Office will be hosting a few programs for high school teens this summer.
FBI Denver conducts Teen Academies annually across Colorado and Wyoming. Teen Academies are one-day events where attendees learn about FBI career options, hear a case presentation, participate in interactive Evidence Response and SWAT demonstrations and learn about online safety. This year’s locations are:
- Casper, Wyo. – June 11
- Cheyenne, Wyo. – July 9
- Durango, Colo. – Sept. 17
Each session can accommodate 30-40 participants. Applications and deadlines for the Teen Academies can be found on the FBI Denver’s website: fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/denver/community-outreach.
FBI Denver also will offer Cybersecurity Teen Boot Camps in Denver, June 21 and July 19. During each 5-hour session, attendees will hear presentations on cyber security/privacy and have hands-on training with a MacBook Pro, virtual Windows 10 PC, iPhone 11 and a Google Pixel phone. Each session will be limited to 10 students.
The Cybersecurity Teen Boot Camp will be held at the FBI building in Denver and will be facilitated by FBI Denver Chief Security Officer Michael Mercer, who has more than 13 years of experience in cybersecurity and privacy.
If you are interested in participating, email Community Outreach Specialist Leah Hapner at dn_outreach@fbi.gov with the following information by May 27:
- Name
- Birthdate
- School Name
- 2021-2022 grade/year in school
- Contact email (ensure email address will be accessible during the summer)
- Phone number