Teller County Public Health offering booster shots
Following the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authorization of Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 booster doses, Teller County Public Health and Environment is now offering both booster doses as well as the Pfizer booster, officials with the agency announced.
For individuals who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, those 65 or older or those ages 18-64 with underlying medical conditions are eligible for the booster. Also eligible are people over 18 who work or live in high-risk settings.
Officials recommend those who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines get their booster doses six months after their second dose is administered.
The Johnson & Johnson booster dose is recommended for those 18 and older two months after their single shot was administered.
Teller County residents who want to schedule appointments for the shot can do so online at tellercovid.com/vaccine-scheduling.
Teller County Public Health and Environment still offers the first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as the base single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Holiday boutique set for Saturday
The 6th Annual WPHOLIDAY Boutique is scheduled from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at Shining Mountain Golf Course, 100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park. Nearly 40 vendors are expected. Call organizer Deb Idleman at 719-640-3745 for details.
Colorado Springs law firm announces scholarships
Heuser & Heuser, a Colorado Springs-based law firm, is accepting applications for scholarship offers worth up to $3,000.
In a news release, the law firm said it was “proud to announce they’ve increased their commitment to the local community by offering more in scholarships.”
First place is $3,000, followed by $2,000 and $1,000 for second and third, respectively.
Applicants are asked to write an essay of no less than 1,000 words applying their wit and best critical thinking skills to this problem: “How would you change, or improve, the educational system in our country so that it might serve as a model for the rest of the world?”
To qualify, applicants must be a high school senior in the southern Colorado area who is planning to enter college, trade school or the military.
Applications are due Feb. 25. Winners will be announced on March 25.
Applications must include student’s name, email address and phone number. They may be mailed to: Heuser Scholarship, 625 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. They may also be emailed to info@heuserlaw.com.