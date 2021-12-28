Ute Pass Historical Society calendars available
The Ute Pass Historical Society’s 20222 Pictorial Calendars are available for $14 at the UPHS Gift Shop.
It is located at 231 E. Henrietta Ave., in Woodland Park.
The shop is open from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. It also offers historical books, cookbooks, Native American art, jewelry and gifts.
Phone orders are also available, with a minimal shipping charge.
For more information, call 719-686-7512 or visit utepasshistoricalsociety.org.
Ranger district plans prescribed pile burning near Woodland Park
As part of the ongoing hazardous fuels reduction project, the Pikes Peak Ranger District will conduct pile burns on National Forest System lands in El Paso and Teller Counties until next spring. The names and locations of the pile burns on the Pikes Peak Ranger District are:
Phantom 4 and Broken Wheel — several locations north of Divide, Colorado, along County Road 51 and along the 717 trails between the Phantom Creek trailhead and Forest Service Road 355
331 — the north-northeast side of Pikes Peak along Pikes Peak Highway near Crowe Gulch trailhead off Forest Service Road 331
Painted Rocks — north of Woodland Park, Colorado, near Colorado Highway 67 just off Painted Rocks Road (County Road 78)
Skelton — west of Woodland Park, Colorado, on Highway 24 near Charis Bible College on County Road 25
Monument Fire Center — west of the town of Monument, Colorado, at the Monument Fire Center
Mothball, Ensign Gulch, Carrol Lakes, Rainbow Gulch and Woodland Park Work Center — east of Woodland Park, Colorado, off Rampart Range Road between Forest Service Roads 315 and 306
“These pile burns help to improve the health of the forest,” Pikes Peak District Ranger Oscar Martinez said in a news release. “The piles are a result of tree thinning operations designed to reduce dead wood and remove unhealthy overcrowded trees that contribute to high-intensity wildfires.”
Once burning begins, expect smoke to be visible from Woodland Park, Colorado Springs, and Monument. Smoke may also linger over the burn areas for a few days following initial ignitions.
For more information, visit colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.