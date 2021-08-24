Education updates
Max Maxon Fleck, of Colorado Springs, earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Annual Citywide Cleanup returns to Woodland Park
Keep Woodland Park Beautiful will host its 19th Annual Citywide Cleanup on Aug. 28. Rain date is Sept. 4.
The annual event has been a longstanding project for the committee as a part of its mission to reduce litter and promote responsible handling of waste in and around Woodland Park. The cleanup has welcomed the assistance of hundreds of volunteers over the years donating their time to pick up accumulated trash in parks, schools, neighborhoods and alongside roadways.
Taking the lead in organizing this year’s event is recently elected chair, Sarah Horwood. Horwood began serving in the role in May,
“We are really looking forward to bringing this event back to Woodland Park and getting more community members involved,” Horwood said in a statement. “Make sure to bring a friend, a water bottle and some sunscreen and stick around for hot dogs after the cleanup.”
The annual cleanup has been an important service opportunity for local groups and nonprofits, nearby churches and the Woodland Park middle and high School sports teams, giving people of all ages the opportunity to give back to the community.
This year’s event will begin at 8:30 a.m. with volunteer registration at the pavilion outside the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park. Volunteers will sign in, be assigned a spot to cleanup and set off to work in their assigned areas.
When cleanup is complete, volunteers are invited back to the pavilion for a free barbecue lunch.
For more information, visit keepwoodlandparkbeautiful.org.
Cemetery walk to be held in September
The 21st Cemetery Walk hosted by the Gold Camp Victorian Society will take place mid-September. It was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
The event leaves the Cripple Creek District Museum every 30 minutes on the historic trolley from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18, and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 19.
Cost is $10 per person.
For advanced reservations, call 719-270-2504 or email info@goldcampvictoriansociety.org.