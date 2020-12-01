PIKE NATIONAL FOREST ISSUES DETAILS ON CHRISTMAS TREE CUTTING
The Pike National Forest issued a map and details of the Christmas tree cutting tree areas at $20 per permit.
Pikes Peak Ranger District: Highway 67 North and North Divide:
Permits are available online only at recreation.gov
Highly Recommended: 4-wheel drive vehicle or tire chains
South Park area (near Fairplay): District-wide, with some exceptions. Permits are available at:
South Park Ranger Station: 320 South Highway 285, Fairplay (limited hours)
Online at recreation.gov
Required: Permit to cut a tree
Highly Recommended: 4-wheel drive vehicle or tire chains
For details about where you can cut and cutting dates, visit bit.ly/3q0PSIz.
DOLA FUNDS HOUSING ASSISTANCE PROGRAM
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Colorado Department of Local Affairs initiated a program to assist people who face eviction notices or foreclosure.
With funds from DOLA, Denver nonprofit Brothers Redevelopment and the Colorado Division of Housing recently launched the Housing Counseling Assistance Program.
“Often people do not know where to start to find help,” said Patrick Noonan, manager of Colorado Housing Connects, the program’s hotline. “People may not have been informed about connecting to resources that offer financial or legal assistance.”
During the Great Recession (2007-2009), Brothers Redevelopment responded to more than 100,000 calls, Noonan said. “We help people understand the eviction process and offer housing counseling,” he said.
Established in 1971, Brothers Redevelopment is a nonprofit housing organization that provides housing and housing-related services to low-income, elderly and disabled residents across Colorado.
For information, call Colorado Housing Connects at 1-844-926-6632. The service is free to Colorado residents.
10 NEW CASA VOLUNTEERS SWORN IN
Ten new volunteers were sworn in as officers of the court by El Paso County Magistrate Dennis McGuire during a CASA of the Pikes Peak Region swearing-in ceremony over Zoom on Nov. 19.
The ceremony was the final step for the volunteers, who recently completed a five-week online training course, covering topics like trauma, resiliency, poverty, mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence and the role of the CASA volunteer.
These community advocates will now begin the important work of advocating for abused and neglected children in the child welfare system. Each volunteer will be assigned by a judge to an open Dependency & Neglect case so that they may speak up for the child on that case and ensure that the child’s best interest remains front and center during court proceedings.
The new advocates are Emily Cohen, Linda Dickson, Erica Haugen, Peggy Kemp, Julie Matalus, Cara McQueeny, Michael Mersman, Clarissa Rogers, Alexandria Sheer and Michelle Simpson.