WPSD Enrichment Academy now at Summit Elementary
As of Aug. 25, the Enrichment Academy (formerly known as the Homeschool Enrichment Academy) is located only at Summit Elementary School in Divide.
The Enrichment Academy allows for all Woodland Park School District home-schooled students to attend in-person classes at Summit Elementary once a week on Wednesdays.
There are three classes with mixed age groups – Kindergarten — 2nd grade, 3rd – 5th grade, and 6th – 8th grade. K-5 grades will be in adjacent classrooms in the building with outdoor access, bathrooms in the classroom and the largest classroom space to allow for collaborative/creative learning opportunities. Grades 6-8 grades will have class in a modular to allow for a more mature learning space with bathrooms in the classroom and outdoor access to a learning area on the deck.
EA students will attend music, art, PE, and library classes Wednesdays as well.
“Our district’s EA compliments all at home learning options,” said Dr. Mathew Neal, WPSD superintendent. “Students further their academic and social emotional growth as they learn alongside peers developing friendships and expand their learning in a creative and collaborative environment.”
Learn more at wpsdk12.org.
• • •
Wind Symphony holds music art market
Seven bands and seven artists, the Music Concert and Art Market next week offers audio and visual experiences. And there’s a cash bar and snacks, so the six senses can be satisfied at the music/market.
Presented by the Woodland Park Wind Symphony, the concert includes performances by Clarion Winds Clarinet Choir, High Altitooters Flute Choir, Mountain Brass, Woodland Winds Woodwind Quintet, In House Big Band, BaCello Trio and SilverWood.
The artists are Julie Cutting, Lainey Clifford, Fred Clifford, Ron and Sue Stinson, Diane Browning and Laurie Dannin.
The free event is from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. For information, go to woodlandparkwindsymphonycom.
• • •
Destiny Conference slated for Sept. 16-18 at Charis Bible College
WOODLAND PARK • The Destiny Conference, to be held Sept. 16-18 at Charis Bible College, is a sequel to last year’s Identity Conference.
The conference will feature speakers Andrew Wommack and Pastor Duane Sheriff. Wommack is an internationally known author and speaker, and is president and founder of Andrew Wommack Ministries and Charis Bible College. Sheriff is a pastor, author, and conference speaker. Both “will be tackling some of life’s tough questions regarding people’s need for certainty and direction in turbulent times,” states a news release.
The inspiration for the Destiny Conference is Wommack’s book, “How to Find, Follow, and Fulfill God’s Will,” which registered guest will receive a free copy of by attending (one per household). This event is free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged.
During the online registration process, meal tickets are available to purchase for $45, which includes one lunch and one dinner on Friday, Sept. 17. Charis cafes will also be open.
Register at CharisDestiny.com.
• • •
Cemetery walk to be held in September
The 21st Cemetery Walk hosted by the Gold Camp Victorian Society will take place mid-September. It was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
The event leaves the Cripple Creek District Museum every 30 minutes on the historic trolley from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18, and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 19.
Cost is $10 per person. Call 719-270-2504 or email info@goldcampvictoriansociety.org to make reservations.