Woodland Park Farmers Market Manager Sara Swart, left, learns the ropes from WPFM founder and manager for 30 years, Judy Crummett, before Judy’s recent retirement.

Swart named new manager of Woodland Park Farmers Market

The Woodland Park Farmers Market has a new market manager, Sara Swart.

Swart, a volunteer, has stepped in for Lara Maas, who had taken on the manager role earlier this year but had to resign for health reasons.

Like previous manager Judy Crummett, Swart has a background in health care, and is a military wife. Her husband, Mike, is a retired Air Force Lieutanant Colonel now working with the space program. They moved here from California last year, and live in Woodland Park. They have three college-age daughters.

The nonprofit, volunteer-run Woodland Park Farmers Market holds its summer market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays through September in Memorial Park and on Henrietta Avenue and Center Street in Woodland Park. Find more information at wpfarmersmarket.com.

