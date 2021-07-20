Swart named new manager of Woodland Park Farmers Market
The Woodland Park Farmers Market has a new market manager, Sara Swart.
Swart, a volunteer, has stepped in for Lara Maas, who had taken on the manager role earlier this year but had to resign for health reasons.
Like previous manager Judy Crummett, Swart has a background in health care, and is a military wife. Her husband, Mike, is a retired Air Force Lieutanant Colonel now working with the space program. They moved here from California last year, and live in Woodland Park. They have three college-age daughters.
The nonprofit, volunteer-run Woodland Park Farmers Market holds its summer market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays through September in Memorial Park and on Henrietta Avenue and Center Street in Woodland Park. Find more information at wpfarmersmarket.com.