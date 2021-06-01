Woodland Park veterans honored with luncheon
The Woodland Park Senior Organization honored area veterans with entertainment and a catered lunch last week.
Along with the fried chicken, green beans mashed potatoes/gravy and cake, the veterans, their spouses and friends, enjoyed hearing Frank Sinatra, aka Rich Blessing, sing tunes from the 1940s and 1950s.
According to the organization’s president, Jerry Burnham, representatives of all branches of the U.S. military attended the luncheon.
• • •
WP to host memorial for Val Carr
The public is invited to a memorial celebration of the life of the late Woodland Park Mayor Val Carr, who died Feb. 16. Hosted by the City of Woodland Park, the ceremony will include music as well as stories about Carr by Acting City Manager Michael Lawson, Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre and Assistant City Manager Suzanne Leclercq.
The memorial starts at noon on June 6 at the Memorial Park Pavilion, 200 N. Pine St., Woodland Park.
• • •
Sheriff’s open house set for June 5
The 10th Annual Teller County Sheriff’s Office Open House event will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 5 at 110 W. Midland Ave. in Woodland Park. It is free and open to the public.
Meet the HDSA board members for 2021, Sheriff Mikesell, Undersheriff Bishop and staff. There will be kid games, food and drink and a demonstration by the Incredible Crash Dummies.
If you would like to be a vendor, spots are still available. Contact Deputy Renee Bunting at 719-687-9652 or buntingr@co.teller.co.us.
• • •
Pearl Devere celebration June 5 in Cripple Creek
The Old Homestead, once a grand brothel for the rich men of the Gold Rush Era in Cripple Creek, will hold a memorial for their famous madame, Pearl DeVere, on Saturday, June 5 at 353 E. Myers Ave, Cripple Creek,.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. there will be $1 off admission to the museum $1 off ($6), a special guest sharing the story of Pearl, and the museum will be handing out “pearl” necklaces to guests.
There are photo opportunities with Pearl and others on this day of remembrance.
DeVere built and ran the house until her death on June 5, 1897 of a suspected morphine overdose. Her funeral was the biggest and grandest ever held in Cripple Creek. She gave money to churches, schools, and miners widows frequently, which is part of the reason she is still a legend in Cripple Creek.
For additional information, contact Charlotte Bumgarner at 719-689-2485 or bumgarnerc53@gmail.com or The Old Homestead Museum at 719-689-9090.
• • •
Grant for nonprofits available
The Advisory Trustees of the William & Betty Osborne Trust Fund announced the availability of grant funds from the Trust for the 2021 year.
For an organization to qualify for a grant, it must have a nonprofit status and be involved in charitable work that delivers services to deserving residents within the territorial boundaries determined by the Trust. The boundaries for the Osborne Trust include the Westside of Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and part of the Ute Pass communities to the west border of Teller County. The organization must not be supported by tax dollars for its services and should operate exclusively for religious, charitable or educational purposes or for the prevention of cruelty to children.
Application forms may be secured by emailing a request to the Trust Administrator, Lorraine Willis at LorraineWillis480@gmail.com. Requests for an application must be received by June 30.
For a grant request to be considered, the grant application instructions must be followed and the completed application must be received no later than July 31.
• • •
Education updates
Alec Goss, of Woodland Park, earned at least a 3.75 GPA during the spring semester at Kansas State University.
Ethan Park, of Woodland Park, earned a bachelor of arts in linguistics from Cedarville University in Ohio.
• • •
Food available at Community Cupboard
Food pickup — including produce and bread — is available through the Woodland Park Community Cupboard, located at 414 Colorado Highway 67. It is open 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.