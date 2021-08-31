12 new CASA volunteers sworn in
On any given day, there are 600 children living in foster care or another out-of-home placement in El Paso County. These kids have experienced abuse or neglect and are involved with multiple systems, including the family court system, health care system, and school system.
Living in an unpredictable environment can be traumatic for children, and their situation often requires them to change schools, which means “back-to-school” season can present extra challenges for them.
CASA of the Pikes Peak Region announced that 12 community members took an oath before a judge on Aug. 13 to become Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASAs.
The volunteers who completed 30 hours of training before being sworn are Craig Calhoun, Kristen Combs, Ellen Crow, Ivy Engleman, Veronica Haley, Amy Hartman, Audrey Jimenez-Brown, Brent Leasure, Hayley Olson, Jarrod Stern, Ashely Varnum and Brian Volk.
Each will be appointed to an open dependency and neglect case by a judge so that they may speak up for an abused or neglected child and ensure the child’s best interest remains front and center during court proceedings.
Part of being a CASA volunteer is remaining in frequent contact with teachers and school administrators to gain an understanding of a child’s unique strengths and challenges. These interactions with the child’s school, combined with the volunteer’s relationship with the child, empower CASA volunteers to advocate in court for what a child needs to thrive academically.
Cemetery walk to be held in September
The 21st Cemetery Walk hosted by the Gold Camp Victorian Society will take place mid-September. It was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
The event leaves the Cripple Creek District Museum every 30 minutes on the historic trolley from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18, and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 19.
Cost is $10 per person.
For advanced reservations, call 719-270-2504 or email info@goldcampvictoriansociety.org.