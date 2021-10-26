From left, Jane Lass, for Rampart Range 4-H Club, Teller County Fair Board, C.S.U. Co-Op Extension Advisory Board, Pikes Peak Cattlewomen, Teller County Cares, Ute Pass Historical Society, and others; Charlotte Bumgarner, representing the Gold Belt Byway Tour Association; and right, Marilyn Fey (with her husband Richard), representing the Victor Heritage Society.