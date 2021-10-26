Banquet benefits coalition, depot restoration
The Teller Historic & Environmental Coalition presented the 4th Annual Breit Awards Banquet Oct. 17 at Crystola Roadhouse in Woodland Park. The banquet was a benefit for T.H.E. and the restoration of the Midland Depot at Divide.
This year’s honorees were Jane Lass, The Victor Heritage Society, and The Gold Belt Byway Tour Association.
According to its website, thecoalitionco.org, “For the past four years (excluding 2020), T.H.E. Coalition has been honoring one of their beloved founding members, Ms. Dee Breitenfeld, by also honoring individuals and organizations who work to preserve our local history, an effort that Dee was involved in throughout her life.” Breitenfeld died in 2014
Dayspring Craft Fair set for Nov. 6
The eighth annual Dayspring Craft Fair will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6, at Dayspring Christian Fellowship, 1061 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park.
Items by local Christian artists and craftspeople will be offered. There will also be a bake sale.
At least 20% of the sales from the fair will be donated to The Voice of the Martyrs to support suffering and persecuted Christians around the world. All proceeds from the bake sale and another room of donated treasures will also be contributed to VOM.
Contact the church office at 719-687-6528 or craft fair coordinator Cindy Galbreath at 719-687-0493 for details.
Teller County offering Pfizer booster shots
Teller County Public Health is offering booster shots of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for those people eligible based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance, a county news release said.
Various locations, including pharmacies and county health clinics, are offering the Pfizer vaccine only to those who received the last of their two Pfizer doses at least six months ago, the release said.
Studies showed “protection against the virus may decrease” and that the “booster shot increased the immune response,” according to the agency’s website.
That’s why the CDC recommended that adults 65 and older, residents in long-term care facilities and adults 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions get the booster shot.
People between 18 and 49 with underlying medical conditions or at risk of exposure because of occupational or institutional settings are also eligible for the booster, according to the CDC’s guidance.
Those eligible for the booster can make an appointment with Teller County Public Health.
High school seniors encouraged to apply for scholarship
Applications for the nationally recognized Daniels Scholarship Program are available for high school seniors in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Interested students should visit DanielsFund.org and apply by 4 p.m. Nov. 15.
The Daniels Scholarship Program provides a four-year college scholarship that is unique to each student and varies depending on their Expected Family Contribution and their choice of school. The scholarship pays up to $25,000 per year toward the student’s unmet need, after applying their EFC, other scholarships and financial aid.