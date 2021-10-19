Green Mountain Falls resident, 14, earns Eagle Scout rank
Gavin Goss, 14, of Green Mountain Falls earned the highest rank in Scouting and became an Eagle Scout on March 14.
Despite the delay and challenges that the pandemic brought, he was able to fulfill the requirements of the rank and completed over 21 merit badges and an Eagle Project. His Eagle Project consisted of the removal of several planter boxes and an installment of a water barrier system to divert water at the Administration Building of Our Lady of the Woods Catholic Church in Woodland Park.
Gavin became a Scout with Troop 230 of Woodland Park in February 2018 and has continued to remain an active scout within the Troop. Gavin is a freshman at Colorado Early Colleges Colorado Springs.
Treat Street returns at Woodland Park High School
The annual Treat Street event sponsored by the Woodland Park School District will be 6-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29 at Woodland Park High School, 151 Panther Way. Entry to the free event will be at the high school clock tower.
Students who participate in fall sports, activities and clubs adopt a school doorway and hand out candy to community trick-or-treaters. There will also be games in the gym and WPHS Boosters will sell hamburger and hot-dog meals in the WPHS commons.
Although the event is free, donations are encouraged to help keep the event going.
WPHS Panther Players Haunted House set for Oct. 29
The annual haunted house will be in the Commons and auditorium at Woodland Park High School. Admission is $5. Doors open at 6 (Commons or Panther doors). Doors will close at 8:45 p.m.
Vendor spaces available for craft fair
The eighth annual Dayspring Craft Fair will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6, at Dayspring Christian Fellowship, 1061 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park.
Items by local Christian artists and craftspeople will be offered. There will also be a bake sale.
At least 20% of the sales from the fair will be donated to The Voice of the Martyrs to support suffering and persecuted Christians around the world. All proceeds from the bake sale and another room of donated treasures will also be contributed to VOM.
Contact the church office at 719-687-6528 or craft fair coordinator Cindy Galbreath at 719-687-0493 for details or to register as a vendor.
Teller County offering Pfizer booster shots
Teller County Public Health is offering booster shots of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for those people eligible based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance, a county news release said.
Various locations, including pharmacies and county health clinics, are offering the Pfizer vaccine only to those who received the last of their two Pfizer doses at least six months ago, the release said.
Studies showed “protection against the virus may decrease” and that the “booster shot increased the immune response,” according to the agency’s website.
That’s why the CDC recommended that adults 65 and older, residents in long-term care facilities and adults 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions get the booster shot.
People between 18 and 49 with underlying medical conditions or at risk of exposure because of occupational or institutional settings are also eligible for the booster, according to the CDC’s guidance.
Those eligible for the booster can make an appointment with Teller County Public Health.
Colorado high school seniors encouraged to apply for Daniels Scholarship
Applications for the nationally recognized Daniels Scholarship Program are available for high school seniors in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Interested students should visit DanielsFund.org and apply by 4 p.m. Nov. 15.
Now in its 21st year, the program has provided more than $220 million in undergraduate scholarships to about 4,600 students.
The Daniels Scholarship Program provides a four-year college scholarship that is unique to each student and varies depending on their Expected Family Contribution and their choice of school. The scholarship pays up to $25,000 per year toward the student’s unmet need, after applying their EFC, other scholarships and financial aid.
Daniels Scholars may attend any accredited nonprofit college or university in the United States.
Eligibility requirements:
Be a current high school senior graduating during the 2021-2022 academic year from a high school in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah or Wyoming.
Be a current resident of one of these four states and a citizen or permanent resident of the U.S.
Earn a minimum 3.0 high school GPA (on an unweighted 4.0 scale).
Earn a minimum SAT Math score of 490 and a minimum Evidence-Based Reading and Writing score of 490, or a minimum ACT score of 18 in each category (writing score not required). Super scoring is not accepted.
The applicant’s parent or legal guardian must have an Adjusted Gross Income of $85,000 or less on the 2020 tax return in which the applicant appears. For claimed dependents beyond the applicant, there is an allowance for an additional $5,000 for each dependent or $15,000 for each additional dependent in college full-time.