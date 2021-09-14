Destiny Conference slated for Sept. 16-18 at Charis Bible College
WOODLAND PARK • The Destiny Conference, to be held Sept. 16-18 at Charis Bible College, is a sequel to last year’s Identity Conference.
The conference will feature speakers Andrew Wommack and Pastor Duane Sheriff. Wommack is an internationally known author and speaker, and is president and founder of Andrew Wommack Ministries and Charis Bible College. Sheriff is a pastor, author, and conference speaker. Both “will be tackling some of life’s tough questions regarding people’s need for certainty and direction in turbulent times,” states a news release.
The inspiration for the Destiny Conference is Wommack’s book, “How to Find, Follow, and Fulfill God’s Will,” which registered guest will receive a free copy of by attending (one per household). This event is free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged.
During the online registration process, meal tickets are available to purchase for $45, which includes one lunch and one dinner on Friday, Sept. 17. Charis cafes will also be open.
Register at CharisDestiny.com.
Cemetery walk to be held Sept. 18-19
The 21st Cemetery Walk hosted by the Gold Camp Victorian Society will take place mid-September. It was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
The event leaves the Cripple Creek District Museum every 30 minutes on the historic trolley from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18, and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 19.
Cost is $10 per person. Call 719-270-2504 or email info@goldcampvictoriansociety.org to make reservations.
Social media program set for Sept. 23
“Social Media in OUR Backyard,” an event designed to help businesses develop social networking, will be held Sept. 23 at Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park. Kevin Knebl, a popular social media marketer, is presenting during a live presentation. There will also be additional training in breakout sessions for Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Tickets ($45-270) are available for at kkinthehouse.eventbrite.com. Call 719-233-9902 for more information.
Proceeds from this event benefit nonprofits who are part of the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County. This program is brought to you by Kevin Knebl, SOAR and the Edgewood Inn.